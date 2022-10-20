Read full article on original website
Raiders Release Former Vikings WR
Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan benched by Colts
INDIANAPOLIS, In. — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan would help them make a playoff run, maybe even win a championship. Instead, the bruised and battered 15-year veteran is getting benched. Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his starting debut Sunday against the...
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
Dalvin Cook Fined by NFL
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-16 in Week 6 thanks to some sapient defense and a terrific day in his hometown for RB Dalvin Cook. Cook finished off the Dolphins in the 4th Quarter with a nifty 53-yard touchdown run during his best game of 2022 to date. But this week, Cook was fined for the play, as the Miami native heaved the football in the stands as an act of celebration.
Week 8 NFL power rankings: How low do Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers go?
As we approach Halloween, the top 10 is almost entirely unchanged – but that's partially because Tampa Bay and Green Bay had already tumbled from those ranks.
Titans-Colts Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (3-2) and Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Nissan Stadium:. Tennessee – DB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, ILB Zach Cunningham, RG Nate Davis, ILB Joe Jones, DL Sam Okuayinonu and WR Kyle Philips. Indianapolis – WR Keke Coutee, LB...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total
The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Vikings are -200 on the moneyline in the game. The Cardinals are +160. The over/under for the game is set at...
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones expected to go on IR after knee injury against Steelers
The Miami Dolphins were just getting healthier overall. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead were back for the 16-10 Sunday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, in a second game since missing one due to injuries to his groins, is beginning to look like himself again, locking up his side off the field and not being challenged by ...
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. “I’m not too excited about it,” McDaniel said about the latest setback for the Dolphins' secondary....
Anthony Averett return from IR comes just in time for Raiders
“It seems like one leaves and one comes back,” said Josh McDaniels this week, after Anthony Averett returned to practice this week. The one who left was Nate Hobbs, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken hand. Hobbs is a big loss, but the blow is softened a bit by Averett’s return. Making it a timely return to be certain.
