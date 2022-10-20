Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Industrias Bachoco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.8 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
MySanAntonio
PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share. The investment bank...
MySanAntonio
Celestica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.7 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share. The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.
MySanAntonio
Ares Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $104 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 50 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
MySanAntonio
Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
MySanAntonio
KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $42.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
