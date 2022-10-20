ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $42.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share. The investment bank...
Celestica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.7 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share. The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.
Ares Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $104 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 50 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
