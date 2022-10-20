Read full article on original website
Celestica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.7 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share. The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.
PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share. The investment bank...
Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
