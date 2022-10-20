Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
MySanAntonio
KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $42.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Philips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.34 billion in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share. The medical imaging equipment maker...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year. The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke’s net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of a 64-cent profit.
Comments / 0