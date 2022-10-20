ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $42.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Philips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.34 billion in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share. The medical imaging equipment maker...
The Associated Press

Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales

Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year. The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke’s net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of a 64-cent profit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy