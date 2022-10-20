Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
MySanAntonio
PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share. The investment bank...
MySanAntonio
Ares Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $104 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 50 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
Celestica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.7 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share. The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.
MySanAntonio
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
MySanAntonio
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
General Electric Stock Higher As Sales, Cash Flow Offset Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock reversed earlier declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its forecast...
Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q3 Earnings
Capital City Bank Group CCBG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $2.02...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st
DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
A Preview Of Avangrid's Earnings
Avangrid AGR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Avangrid will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Avangrid bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings
Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
Recap: Kimberly-Clark Q3 Earnings
Kimberly-Clark KMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimberly-Clark missed estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.46. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
First Bank's Earnings Outlook
First Bank FRBA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that First Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50. First Bank bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For PJT Partners
PJT Partners PJT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PJT Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96. PJT Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.07
The board of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.07 per share on the 16th of November. This means that the annual payment will be 2.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry. Northern...
Benzinga
Preview: American Assets Trust's Earnings
American Assets Trust AAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Assets Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. American Assets Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Analyst Ratings for Crown Holdings
Within the last quarter, Crown Holdings CCK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Crown Holdings has an average price target of $109.0 with a high of $122.00 and a low of $92.00.
Archer-Daniels Midland: Q3 Earnings Insights
Archer-Daniels Midland ADM reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 31.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $4.34 billion from the same...
Bank of Marin: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bank of Marin BMRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $5.27 million from...
Halliburton: Q3 Earnings Insights
Halliburton HAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Halliburton beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last...
