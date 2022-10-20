ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $42.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...

