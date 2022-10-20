ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1B6I_0igo6h3v00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.

Some people only trust themselves to pluck their brows or their mama, but some salons locally and across the country do phenomenal work. But where can you find these salons?

A report from Yelp checked out that very question and they found the top 20 spots in the country for eyebrow services; good news Texans, there’s a salon in the central part of town that cracked the top 10.

Coming in at the No. 8 spot and the only Texas-based salon in the rankings is Mirror Image Threading Salon in the city of Austin.

The report said, “Threading runs in the family for Mirror Image owner Pratiksha Pourel, who learned the skill from her grandmother at age 14. Upon arriving in the US from Nepal, Pratiksha worked at a handful of high-end salons in Boston, Dallas, and Houston before settling in Austin and opening her shop. “

