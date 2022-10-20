Rory Diamond to step down from K9s for Warriors, focus on Jacksonville City Council, military

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has announced he will step down as CEO of K9s for Warriors, the Ponte Vedra Beach nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans.

His last day is Nov. 10. His successor will be Carl Cricco, who is currently the organization's chief marketing and development officer.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Diamond said he needed to focus on his re-election campaign for a second term on the Jacksonville City Council and his burgeoning career in the Florida National Guard:

Military service dogs: Ponte Vedra-based K9s for Warriors pushed for new law that means more dog therapy for veterans

New St. Johns County facility: K9s for Warriors opens expansive new Nocatee home ready to help veterans for free

"For the past eight years, it’s been a humbling honor to lead K9s for Warriors and the team that built the nation’s largest service dog agency serving disabled American veterans," he wrote in the post. "Yet, I am compelled by my heart and convictions to focus on military service and serving a second term on the Jacksonville City Council."

Earlier this year he received a commission in the Florida National Guard and the U.S. Army and graduated from the Direct Commission Course at Fort Benning, Ga. Next he plans to qualify as a judge advocate general for his St. Augustine-based unit.

"I look forward to serving our state and nation as a JAG officer," he wrote in the post.

In an interview with The Florida Times-Union, Diamond said he made the decision to resign from K9s for Warriors during training this past summer at Fort Benning. Having to choose among his many passions, he said, was not as difficult as one might think.

"I actually prayed on it. It was really not hard to figure out," he said.

K9s for Warriors was founded in 2011 by the late Shari Duvall to train shelter dogs as service dogs and pair them with veterans suffering service-connected post-traumatic stress disorder, brain injury and military sexual trauma. Diamond said he is "incredibly proud" of what K9s for Warriors has achieved, pairing and training about 700 veterans with trained rescue dogs.

Shari Duval, 1945-2021: K9s for Warriors veterans nonprofit founder dies

Since Diamond was hired in 2014, the organization has expanded to six campuses across three states. In the interview, he said he helped build it up" to its current status, with six campuses across the country and a "world-renowned reputation for fighting veteran suicide and saving incredible dogs."

The "organization is strong," he said.

His attachment to his Beaches council district may be even stronger.

"I have the greatest district in the entire country. I love serving it," Diamond said.

K9s for Warriors board members, who Diamond said were aware of his pending departure and selected his successor, could not be reached.

Diamond also has ties to the Fire Watch Project, a nonprofit that works to stop veteran suicides. He and K9s for Warriors were involved in the creation of Fire Watch, run by fellow council member Nick Howland, and the two men's ties to the organization raised questions when it received city funding.

Replacing Rory Diamond

Cricco joined prior K9s for Warriors two years ago after running his own marketing research and consulting firm for museums and nonprofits around the country.

Prior, he was senior vice president of marketing at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City. He lived two blocks from the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, and has "spent much of his career ensuring Americans never forget 9/11," according to the nonprofit. "At K9s for Warriors, Carl is now dedicated to ensuring the veterans who fought in conflicts resulting from that day are also not forgotten."

Fire Watch: Jacksonville may increase funds for organization tied to councilmen Diamond and Howland

Nate Monroe: On the Jacksonville City Council, conflicts of interest abound

Controversy?: Jacksonville considers increase for organization that has had ties to two councilmen

He said he was "honored and humbled" to be the new CEO.

"I have seen firsthand the healing power of a service dog — the profound impact they make on our warriors and their families," he said. "With roughly 20 veterans dying by suicide every day, the work this organization does is vital, giving our nation’s veterans a second chance and in the process saving the life of a rescue dog."

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Rory Diamond to step down from K9s for Warriors, focus on Jacksonville City Council, military