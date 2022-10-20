Monday is the last day before the midterm elections to register to vote in California, a state that has 52 House seats and one Senate seat up for grabs. The state is also voting on its governor and several propositions to create new laws, such as whether to allow sports betting. Voters who miss the deadline get one final chance on Election Day, when they can ask for a provisional ballot at a polling center and sign up in person.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO