Illinois State

Pam Hasselbacher
4d ago

Says what ever he thinks people want to hear to be reelected then will cancel his promises. Vote him out vote red

kathy
4d ago

Anything to keep the vote disgusting l actually had a woman today tell me she was proud to be a democrat and happy she didn’t die of Covid and her grand daughter will have a choice when to have a family because Prickster did such a awesome job???? Where does she live under a rock🤦‍♀️Happy her Grandbaby will be aloud to murder in Illinois !!!mind blowing!

Tony Esker
4d ago

Oops. another guy who will say whatever it takes to get the job then do whatever he wants

thecentersquare.com

Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data

(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worries over Amendment 1 raising Illinois taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just 15 days away, and one question on the ballot is whether union rights are protected in the Illinois Constitution. The exact wording is: “No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargin collectively over their wages, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot

Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Obama endorses Pritzker for reelection in Illinois governor race

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is throwing his support behind JB Pritzker in the upcoming November elections, as he did in 2018, officially endorsing the Illinois governor for a second term. The Pritzker campaign released a new television ad Friday featuring Obama sharing his endorsement. In it, Obama...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Deadline day: Today last chance for Californians to register to vote in midterm elections

Monday is the last day before the midterm elections to register to vote in California, a state that has 52 House seats and one Senate seat up for grabs. The state is also voting on its governor and several propositions to create new laws, such as whether to allow sports betting. Voters who miss the deadline get one final chance on Election Day, when they can ask for a provisional ballot at a polling center and sign up in person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits

(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Gubernatorial candidates split on constitutional convention

(The Center Square) - Alaska's four gubernatorial candidates are split on whether the state should have a constitutional convention. Voters decide the issue every 10 years but the state last held a convention in 1956, three years before Alaska became a state. Voters approved a constitutional convention in 1970 but the ballot's wording was struck down in court, according to BallotPedia. A 1972 ballot measure was rejected by voters.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year

Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

California's flavored tobacco ban is on next month's ballot

(The Center Square) – California voters will soon determine the fate of the state’s flavored tobacco ban. Among the seven initiatives appearing on the November ballot is Proposition 31. The initiative asks voters whether to uphold or repeal Senate Bill 793, a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 that bans retailers from selling flavored tobacco products – including menthol cigarettes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX2Now

No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing

That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change

Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
OREGON STATE

