UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Ethiopia peace talks have begun on Tigray, South Africa says
A South Africa government spokesman says peace talks to end Ethiopia's devastating Tigray conflict have begun there
Kuwait’s Central Bank Asks Volunteers to Test Its BNPL Product
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that it has allowed a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to begin testing with volunteer customers and merchants before launching in the market. The test is to take place within CBK’s Regulatory Sandbox — a “safe space” that allows for the...
Legacy Players and Digital Disruptors Will Join Forces to Reshape Payments
To a large extent the future of payments will be built on foundations laid in the past, but greatly enhanced by digital innovations that are creating entirely new use cases and experiences. That’s the view of i2c President Jim McCarthy, who in an interview with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the...
New UK prime minister Rishi Sunak warns ‘difficult decisions to come’
Third British PM in less than two months vows to prioritise economic stability after Liz Truss’s departure
Healthcare Firm NationsBenefits Names PayPal Vet Tushar N. Shah CEO
Member engagement, benefits administration and healthcare company NationsBenefits has appointed PayPal veteran Tushar N. Shah as CEO and president of financial technology. In this role, Shah is tasked with helping the company continue to develop and expand its benefits flex card solution and develop new payments infrastructure and products for healthcare, NationsBenefits said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release.
FinTech Adyen Debuts Embedded Financial Tools in US and Europe
Dutch FinTech Adyen has launched two new embedded finance products for platform and marketplace businesses in Europe and the U.S. According to a Sunday (Oct. 23) news release, the products are “Capital,” which lets platforms offer businesses finance based on historic payments data, and “Accounts,” which allows users to “run their finances where they do business” and recieve access to funds instantaneously.
Biometrics Offers MENA Customers Frictionless, Secure Online Authentication
Along with the pressure to speed up digital transformation at the onset of the pandemic, businesses around the world soon realized that the acceleration would need to be accompanied by security-reinforced identity verification and user authentication to fight growing online fraud, while offering users a simple and secure customer journey.
DeFi Regulation Needs More Than MiCA, EC Hears
The European Union’s (EU) Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation isn’t broad enough to cover decentralized finance, a finance professor said during a presentation to the European Commission (EC) on Friday (Oct. 21). Tarik Roukny said that decentralized finance (DeFi) represents “severe threats to consumers, producers and the...
Turkish President Says Country Aims to Build Metaverse
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly showed some openness to the use of blockchain and some aspects of cryptocurrency in a speech, following the country’s implementation of a ban on the use of crypto for payments last year and the introduction of a bill that would place other restrictions on crypto.
Amendments Seek to Ensure UK Finance Bill Unambiguous on Crypto Assets
The Financial Services and Markets Bill is the centerpiece of the U.K. government’s post-Brexit regulatory architecture for financial services. OK, the U.K. doesn’t really have a working government at the moment, but political crises aside, the bill is still an important piece of legislation and whoever next enters Downing Street will likely have to take ownership of it one way or another.
EU Approves Merger of Nordic Mobile Payments Firms MobilePay, Vipps
Denmark-based digital payments app MobilePay has announced that the EU Commission has approved its merger with Norway-based smartphone digital payments app Vipps. The new group — which is named “Vipps MobilePay” and will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway — will be effective beginning Nov. 1, MobilePay said Friday (Oct. 21) in a press release.
API Economy Paves Path to ‘Embedded Everything’
Within financial services, a “plug and play” approach that’s been made easy by a surge in simple API installations is paving the way toward embedded everything. Not only is there a blurring of the lines between all manner of interactions, where functions as distinct as subscriptions, investment management and payments all flow seamlessly together for end users.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Member Data Drives Personalized Innovation
PYMNTS Intelligence: Member Data Drives Personalized Innovation. Personalization has become the watchword in financial services today. A 2021 PSCU consumer survey found that nearly eight in 10 respondents prefer working with a financial institution (FI) that knows them on a personal level — a relationship that appropriate data usage can facilitate. This is one reason why 11% of credit unions (CUs) surveyed said they were considering replacing or upgrading their data analysis systems during the 2021 calendar year.
Korean Regulators to Probe Stablecoin, Money Laundering Link
In a bid to stop money launderers, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is planning a probe into the amount of stablecoins being used on crypto exchanges. According to media reports Monday (Oct. 24), financial authorities in Korea say they consider stablecoins to be extremely susceptible to money laundering. Because of that, the FSC will investigate the number of stablecoins being used on exchanges to determine the threat of money laundering.
Bitcoin Popularity Fading Further in El Salvador
Two-thirds of Salvadoran citizens consider President Nayib Bukele’s bitcoin policy a failure and more than three-quarters have never used it, German public news outlet Deutsche Welle reported this week. Less than 17% consider it a success, according to the University Institute of Public Opinion of the Jesuit Central American...
