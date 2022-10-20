Read full article on original website
Related
To Get Ahead in 2023, Put Customer Experience First
The best way to keep customers engaged is to ensure an effortless experience, Prove Co-founder and CEO Rodger Desai writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. For payments providers, it’s all about the customer experience — specifically, removing friction...
APAC Opportunity Beckons for More Than a Third of SMBs
Tech-nimble enterprises with top line sales of up to $100 million see the Asia Pacific region as their next big greenfield opportunity, at a time when all manner of platforms and merchants are looking to add new customers and gain some top line momentum. To that point, as PYMNTS’ data...
Kuwait’s Central Bank Asks Volunteers to Test Its BNPL Product
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that it has allowed a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to begin testing with volunteer customers and merchants before launching in the market. The test is to take place within CBK’s Regulatory Sandbox — a “safe space” that allows for the...
Legacy Players and Digital Disruptors Will Join Forces to Reshape Payments
To a large extent the future of payments will be built on foundations laid in the past, but greatly enhanced by digital innovations that are creating entirely new use cases and experiences. That’s the view of i2c President Jim McCarthy, who in an interview with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the...
Automated Solutions Give SaaS Firms More Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend
Automated Solutions Give SaaS Firms More Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend. Business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution providers too often lack full visibility and proactive control of their non-payroll spending, including invoices received from suppliers and vendors. A deeper dive into how each type of SaaS solution provider manages their non-payroll spending reveals that these firms rely on time-consuming and inefficient processes that can result in data errors and lost income.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Healthcare Firm NationsBenefits Names PayPal Vet Tushar N. Shah CEO
Member engagement, benefits administration and healthcare company NationsBenefits has appointed PayPal veteran Tushar N. Shah as CEO and president of financial technology. In this role, Shah is tasked with helping the company continue to develop and expand its benefits flex card solution and develop new payments infrastructure and products for healthcare, NationsBenefits said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release.
Citi Unveils Integrated Payments and Billing Platform
Citi says it has integrated its Spring eCommerce and B2B digital payments services with Present and Pay, its electronic bill present platform. According to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release, the move creates a single platform for digital payment acceptance and electronic bill presentment in one integrated platform. The new...
Payment Declines Are the 'Silent Killer' of Subscriber Lifetime Value
A payment decline feels like a slap in the face to subscribers, especially when it’s the result of a processing mistake on the part of a merchant or issuer. Timing couldn’t be worse for such mishandling of these recurring subscription payments, so getting it right is a smart investment.
Plastiq Launches Updated Embedded Finance Solution
B2B payments platform Plastiq has launched the next generation of its Plastiq Connect embedded finance product, saying it now offers an embeddable user interface (UI) that requires less development time. With Plastiq Connect, platforms can enable multiple payment methods and disbursement options that let their business customers more easily pay...
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
FinTech Adyen Debuts Embedded Financial Tools in US and Europe
Dutch FinTech Adyen has launched two new embedded finance products for platform and marketplace businesses in Europe and the U.S. According to a Sunday (Oct. 23) news release, the products are “Capital,” which lets platforms offer businesses finance based on historic payments data, and “Accounts,” which allows users to “run their finances where they do business” and recieve access to funds instantaneously.
Banks Take on Neobanks’ First Mover Advantage on Fees and Technology
In business, sometimes, the strategy is to be first — jumping into markets with new products and services, striving to capture consumers’ mind share, wallet share, and loyalty. And sometimes, the strategy can be to follow, but to be better and bigger, too. In financial services, we’re seeing...
Buy vs. Build: EU Banks’ Foray Into BNPL Gathers Steam
At the start of the year, Matt Norton, Santander Bank North America’s head of point of sale lending, told PYMNTS that banks were increasingly eyeing opportunities in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market. “Banks have an opportunity to be a major solutions provider in this space,” said Norton,...
Mastercard’s Crypto Arm Targets FIs Seeking Customer Trading Offerings
Mastercard moved into the business of providing the backend tools and support to let financial institutions offer retail customers white-label cryptocurrency trading and custody services earlier this month, it did so for a very simple reason: Consumers want it. In a recent survey, the card payments giant found that 60%...
Real-Time Payments Are Ready, But Much of the World Isn’t
The cost, time and experience upgrade that digital payments promise cross-border senders and receivers may be crystal clear to some, but it hasn’t happened yet. Even though there’s every reason to get it done with all speed, holdouts abound in parts of the world that still love to deal in cash.
Dutch B2B Lending Platform Floryn Secures $64M From NatWest
Floryn, a Netherlands-based online lending firm for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that it has raised 65 million euros ($64 million) from U.K. bank NatWest. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers business loans of up to 3 million euros to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). To...
Biometrics Offers MENA Customers Frictionless, Secure Online Authentication
Along with the pressure to speed up digital transformation at the onset of the pandemic, businesses around the world soon realized that the acceleration would need to be accompanied by security-reinforced identity verification and user authentication to fight growing online fraud, while offering users a simple and secure customer journey.
How CFOs Navigate the ‘Cross-Border Storms’ of B2B Payments
From small businesses to global brands, businesses continue to face challenges when making payments across borders in order to pursue the massive opportunity that doing business globally provides. In a panel discussion hosted by Ben Ellis, Global Head, Visa B2B Connect, Visa Business Solutions, two payments experts weighed in on...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0