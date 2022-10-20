Weekend rain may signal beginning of the end for months-old Cedar Creek Fire

Firefighters battling the Cedar Creek Fire are praying for rain this weekend, and hopefully just the right amount of it.

The approaching rainy weather is expected to be the beginning of the end for the Cedar Creek Fire, which has been burning west of Oakridge since being started by a lightning strike Aug. 1. With the rain could come a cooling of the fire interior, a reduction in smoky conditions affecting swaths of Oregon and firefighter resources beginning to demobilize.

Fire managers are "cautiously optimistic" the rain expected to come as early as Friday will be a soaking, "season ending" rain, according to Eric Hendrickson, Northwest Incident Command Team 12 public information officer. But Hendrickson said firefighters aren't making assumptions about the weather, so they're keeping up with the ongoing operations for now.

"This time of the year, you're always looking for that. But you can't rely on it either," Hendrickson said. "Even though it's in the forecast, we still have to be prepared in case it does not produce what we think that it's going to produce."

The Cedar Creek Fire was an estimated 126,690 acres Thursday and was 50% contained with 555 people assigned to it.

A soaking rain over a few days could help raise the moisture content of fuels burning in the fire's interior. Firefighters have struggled to access parts of the fire since it ignited because of the steep terrain and other dangerous conditions.

Most of the smoke coming off the Cedar Creek Fire in recent weeks has come from interior burning, and a reduction in such fire activity could mean relief for the smoke-choked Oakridge area, as well as for parts of Lane County to the west.

"We are anxiously waiting for the rain to arrive tomorrow evening and really hope that it has some impact on how much smoke the Cedar Creek Fire is producing," said Lane Regional Air Protection Agency spokesman Travis Knudsen said Thursday morning.

Because fire activity in the fire's interior is still high, Knudsen said smoke may continue affecting the area for a while.

"What that means is that while there will be better periods of air quality in the Oakridge-Westfir area, smoke is still expected to make an appearance in those communities," Knudsen said. "We expect there will be less smoke and less impact on air quality, but it's still possible smoke will be in the region as we head into next week."

Fire managers were expecting cooler temperatures Thursday as a high pressure ridge over the region began to break down. That trend was expected to continue Friday, bringing 1-2 inches of rain to the area between Friday and Sunday.

There also is a chance for 4 inches or more of snow in higher elevations Saturday.

Crews Thursday were still assigned to patrol and mop up operations around the fire area. Hendrickson said firefighters are still working on reopening roads and clearing hazards, efforts that could be damaged if the rain brings landslides.

"Rain is, of course, what we need," Hendrickson said. "The concerning part about it is that if there's too much at one time, it will cause a lot more problems with washing some of the sediment off the burned slopes and things like that."

While those weather conditions may moderate the fire, Hendrickson said too much rain also could bring risk to firefighters.

"If they're on the line during that weather event, it could impact their safety directly," Hendrickson said.

Firefighters recently have faced several challenging weeks battling the Cedar Creek Fire due to east winds, smoky conditions and warm temperatures. East winds challenged containment lines last weekend and areas on the southeast side of the fire needed regular water drops. There also were new fire starts on the east edge put out by smoke jumpers.

"It was a challenge. There were certain areas that we definitely had to shift some resources from other areas to make sure that we had everything in place if the need arose, and it did," Hendrickson said. "There were signs that we would have to have more people on the southeast side rather than the west side where we had a lot of operations going on."

As the rain come and fire activity diminishes, Hendrickson said a decrease in smoke is likely to be the first thing people notice. In time, the amount of resources dedicated to the fire will shrink and leadership will shift back to local control.

Lane County spokeswoman Devon Ashbridge said county officials will be monitoring the effects of the coming rain.

"We are absolutely looking forward to the rain," Ashbridge said. "Once we see the true impact of the rain over the weekend we'll be able to evaluate those Level 1 evacuation notifications that are still in effect for that area."

