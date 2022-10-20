40% Of US Households Are More Vulnerable to Labor Market Volatility. Economic conditions in the United States are consistent with a tight labor market — most consumers looking for work can find it. The unemployment rate stands at just 3.5%, dropping from 4.7% in September 2021 and 7.9% in August 2020. Despite the low unemployment rate, however, average hourly earnings, which increased by 4.9% in the 12 months preceding September 2022, have failed to match inflation, which rose by more than 8% in that same period.

