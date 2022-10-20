Read full article on original website
Many Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Seek Relief in New Jobs
With paycheck-to-paycheck living now the norm for U.S. households including the highest earners, many consumers are trying to improve their lot by switching jobs, but the latest research suggests this tactic is iffy at best, and unlikely to move the needle for most. In “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report:...
40% Of US Households Are More Vulnerable to Labor Market Volatility
40% Of US Households Are More Vulnerable to Labor Market Volatility. Economic conditions in the United States are consistent with a tight labor market — most consumers looking for work can find it. The unemployment rate stands at just 3.5%, dropping from 4.7% in September 2021 and 7.9% in August 2020. Despite the low unemployment rate, however, average hourly earnings, which increased by 4.9% in the 12 months preceding September 2022, have failed to match inflation, which rose by more than 8% in that same period.
Companies See Higher-Than-Usual CFO Turnover in Uncertain Climate
The chief financial officers (CFOs) of a number of the largest companies in the U.S. have stepped down recently, a trend happening as America’s corporations face continued pressure from rising inflation. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted in a report Sunday (Oct. 23), autumn often sees higher turnover...
American Express: Millennial and Gen Z Spending Growth Up 39%
For American Express, there’s been no slowdown or pullback by consumers, who continue to wield their cards at registers and online checkout pages with enthusiasm. Especially younger consumers. CEO Steve Squeri said on the conference call with analysts that card member spending “remained at near record levels in the...
Deliveroo Says Grocery Delivery Orders Still Rising Despite Inflation
Contrary to the behavior one might expect in the face of skyrocketing inflation, United Kingdom-based food delivery service Deliveroo is noticing growth in its grocery delivery business. On a call with analysts Friday (Oct. 21) discussing the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, Co-founder and CEO Will Shu noted that, in...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
The 4 major US cities where the average starter home is still affordable: study
Since August, two cities have already fallen off the list when it comes to affordable starter homes – Kansas City, Missouri, and Baltimore.
Banks Take on Neobanks’ First Mover Advantage on Fees and Technology
In business, sometimes, the strategy is to be first — jumping into markets with new products and services, striving to capture consumers’ mind share, wallet share, and loyalty. And sometimes, the strategy can be to follow, but to be better and bigger, too. In financial services, we’re seeing...
Paving the Way for Sustained Growth in 2023 and Beyond
During turbulent market conditions, ensuring a strategy that focuses on building a sustainably profitable business is key, Routable VP of Finance Shobhan Agarwal stresses in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. In 2022, economic challenges presented many businesses with difficult...
Why 5 of the Highest-Yielding Dow Stocks Are Solid Q4 and 2023 Buys
Five of Wall Street's top stocks from the venerable Dow Jones industrial average still offer good entry points and come with dependable dividends. They look to benefit from solid demand and can do well even if a severe recession is on tap for 2023.
Shrinking Basket Size a Puzzle for Online Grocery Retailers
Like all retailers and brands right now, online grocers are trying to navigate a tricky inflationary environment, albeit one with a unique twist as it pertains to a reduction in buying groceries online. As Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, explained to PYMNTS, the confusion stems from the fact...
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
Most Grocery Shoppers Still Wary as Some Ease Cost-Cutting Measures
Food prices may continue to rise, but as grocery inflation slows, some shoppers are beginning to relax on their budgeting measures while most remain looking for ways to trim spending. For the October edition of the Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” PYMNTS surveyed...
Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year. The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
Retailers Race to Respond as Consumers Recoil From Inflation
The big bite and impact that inflation is having on consumers is unavoidable right now, with shoppers sending a loud and clear message to retailers everywhere. “Our customers have made it clear that value is more important than ever this season,” Kohl’s CMO Christie Raymond said in a statement Monday (Oct. 24) announcing the department store’s launch of a month’s worth of holiday savings and deals.
CFOs Lean Toward Short-Term Investments Amid Stock Market Volatility
Whether it’s inflation volatility, market volatility or interest rate volatility, the uncertain macroeconomic landscape has had a huge impact on cross-border treasury management, forcing chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasurers to adopt strategies that will help hedge their businesses against the present mix of volatile markets. According to Anand...
Payment Declines Are the 'Silent Killer' of Subscriber Lifetime Value
A payment decline feels like a slap in the face to subscribers, especially when it’s the result of a processing mistake on the part of a merchant or issuer. Timing couldn’t be worse for such mishandling of these recurring subscription payments, so getting it right is a smart investment.
Moneyhub Raises $39M, Plans International Expansion
U.K.-based payments platform Moneyhub has raised $39.5 million as it looks to expand its offerings amid the region’s continued embrace of open finance. According to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release, lead investors Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group will take minority stakes in the business, the company said, and will “each look to enhance their commercial propositions with Moneyhub’s services, using its Open Data technology to support strategic goals.”
