Carmel, IN

mdmh-bloomington.com

Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

CE Solutions doubles space in move from Carmel to Fishers

Its Carmel home had served CE Solutions well for 20-plus years. “We saw a lot of success with it,” said CE Solutions President J.D. Taylor, who has been with the company for approximately 20 years. “We really had exceeded the space at our location.”. The structural engineering company...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Pursuit Institute receives CTE designation

The Pursuit Institute, which was formerly known as the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement, has been designated as an independent Career and Technical Education district by the state of Indiana. “Career and technical education should be afforded to all students, regardless of their post-high school plans. CTE is for...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville resident to run again in Marine Corps Marathon

Joe Forgey had not run any marathons in 30 years. That changed after the Noblesville resident decided to watch his daughter, Jordan Huffman, run in the Marine Corps Marathon when her Marine husband was not able to go. “I thought, ‘He’s gone, I’ll go to Camp Lejeune, N.C. and run...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Technology classes offered in Fishers

Eleven Fifty Academy, a nonprofit “code academy and coding bootcamp,” is offering cybersecurity and information technology classes at a fraction of the cost of a four-year university, according to founder and CEO Scott Jones. Jones said he created the nonprofit academy, 12175 Visionary Way, Fishers, to give people...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Tell councilors to protect natural areas

Development is going to continue in Carmel but knowing developers have purchased acres of land that are heavily forested only to turn the trees into mulch, leaving the wildlife to be buried alive, crushed by bulldozers or pushed into the streets to be hit and killed is a disgrace. The...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Actress gets dream role of ‘Violet’ in ATI production

When Sydney Howard saw “Violet” for the first time, she was touched. “It was one of the most impactful theatrical experiences I’ve had,” said Howard, who saw the show in 2019 while studying in the U.K. “The whole message about a young woman learning how to say yes, how to be brave and reach self-actualization was something I could connect with. I knew immediately I wanted to eventually do it ever since.”
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Carmel Reopens Two New Playgrounds & They Are Absolutely Amazing!

Two of Carmel Park & Recreation’s parks reopened this week with brand new designs as part of Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation’s (CCPR) Reimagining Parks initiative. The revamped West Park and River Heritage Park were built with the goal of updating and enhancing existing parks by making them more accessible, safer, and available year-round.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Project Hope is presented $15,000 on behalf of the Fishers Rotary Club

On Oct. 14, the Fishers Rotary Club presented a check for $15,000 to Project Hope, a fund administered by the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation. It was made to enable students who face financial barriers to access mental health services. The donation was made possible through the club’s June 14 golf...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

‘Groovy’ new café opens in Geist Center

Adorned in 1970s décor to embody the peace, love and good vibes of the era, The Groovy Cat Cafe recently opened at 11659 Fox Road in the Geist Center. It offers hot or iced drinks and pastries. The Groovy Cat opened Aug. 13, and owner Lisa Sweeney looks forward...
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

English blues artist to perform at Palladium

Joanne Shaw Taylor hopes her second appearance in the Indianapolis area will be a bit warmer. “I played the Slippery Noodle around 2010 in the dead of the winter,” she said. The English blues artist will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Palladium at the...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana Pork is a great way to eat healthy and support local farmers

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to make a healthy meal for the whole family while also supporting local farmers? Indiana Pork is the solution for you. Registered dietician Kim Galeaz joined Indy Now on Friday to speak on the local group of over 3,000 pork farmers based in the Hoosier state and the many meals you can create with their products.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake

It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
BEECH GROVE, IN

