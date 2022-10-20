Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
Current Publishing
CE Solutions doubles space in move from Carmel to Fishers
Its Carmel home had served CE Solutions well for 20-plus years. “We saw a lot of success with it,” said CE Solutions President J.D. Taylor, who has been with the company for approximately 20 years. “We really had exceeded the space at our location.”. The structural engineering company...
Current Publishing
Pursuit Institute receives CTE designation
The Pursuit Institute, which was formerly known as the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement, has been designated as an independent Career and Technical Education district by the state of Indiana. “Career and technical education should be afforded to all students, regardless of their post-high school plans. CTE is for...
Current Publishing
Noblesville resident to run again in Marine Corps Marathon
Joe Forgey had not run any marathons in 30 years. That changed after the Noblesville resident decided to watch his daughter, Jordan Huffman, run in the Marine Corps Marathon when her Marine husband was not able to go. “I thought, ‘He’s gone, I’ll go to Camp Lejeune, N.C. and run...
Current Publishing
Technology classes offered in Fishers
Eleven Fifty Academy, a nonprofit “code academy and coding bootcamp,” is offering cybersecurity and information technology classes at a fraction of the cost of a four-year university, according to founder and CEO Scott Jones. Jones said he created the nonprofit academy, 12175 Visionary Way, Fishers, to give people...
Current Publishing
Letter: Tell councilors to protect natural areas
Development is going to continue in Carmel but knowing developers have purchased acres of land that are heavily forested only to turn the trees into mulch, leaving the wildlife to be buried alive, crushed by bulldozers or pushed into the streets to be hit and killed is a disgrace. The...
Current Publishing
Sagamore of the Wabash presented to doctor, entrepreneur for efforts to benefit first responders
Dr. Steven Moffatt recently received the Sagamore of the Wabash, an honorary distinction bestowed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, for his efforts providing medical care to emergency responders. Moffatt received the distinction during a Sept. 27 ceremony at Carmel City Hall. State Rep. Donna Schiabley presented the award on behalf of...
Current Publishing
Actress gets dream role of ‘Violet’ in ATI production
When Sydney Howard saw “Violet” for the first time, she was touched. “It was one of the most impactful theatrical experiences I’ve had,” said Howard, who saw the show in 2019 while studying in the U.K. “The whole message about a young woman learning how to say yes, how to be brave and reach self-actualization was something I could connect with. I knew immediately I wanted to eventually do it ever since.”
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
indyschild.com
Carmel Reopens Two New Playgrounds & They Are Absolutely Amazing!
Two of Carmel Park & Recreation’s parks reopened this week with brand new designs as part of Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation’s (CCPR) Reimagining Parks initiative. The revamped West Park and River Heritage Park were built with the goal of updating and enhancing existing parks by making them more accessible, safer, and available year-round.
Current Publishing
Project Hope is presented $15,000 on behalf of the Fishers Rotary Club
On Oct. 14, the Fishers Rotary Club presented a check for $15,000 to Project Hope, a fund administered by the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation. It was made to enable students who face financial barriers to access mental health services. The donation was made possible through the club’s June 14 golf...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
Current Publishing
‘Groovy’ new café opens in Geist Center
Adorned in 1970s décor to embody the peace, love and good vibes of the era, The Groovy Cat Cafe recently opened at 11659 Fox Road in the Geist Center. It offers hot or iced drinks and pastries. The Groovy Cat opened Aug. 13, and owner Lisa Sweeney looks forward...
Current Publishing
English blues artist to perform at Palladium
Joanne Shaw Taylor hopes her second appearance in the Indianapolis area will be a bit warmer. “I played the Slippery Noodle around 2010 in the dead of the winter,” she said. The English blues artist will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Palladium at the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Lebanon student arrested for ‘joke’ threat made against Western Boone Schools
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents. Getch was arrested Friday afternoon shortly after he was charged with Felony 6 intimidation for a snapchat threat. According to a probable cause affidavit, Getch took a picture of himself […]
Fox 59
Indiana Pork is a great way to eat healthy and support local farmers
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to make a healthy meal for the whole family while also supporting local farmers? Indiana Pork is the solution for you. Registered dietician Kim Galeaz joined Indy Now on Friday to speak on the local group of over 3,000 pork farmers based in the Hoosier state and the many meals you can create with their products.
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
