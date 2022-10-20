ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Trump 2024 Nomination Will Split Republicans And Give Rise To A New Conservative Party, Says Liz Cheney

Donald Trump running for president in 2024 could cause the Republican party to fracture, according to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). What Happened: “The party has either to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises,” Cheney told NBC News' Chuck Todd.
WYOMING STATE
