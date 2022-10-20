Read full article on original website
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — Election Day is approaching and many voters have already cast their vote. In Pennsylvania, nearly 16,000 mail in ballots have already been returned. A recent Politico poll shows Democratic Josh Shapiro ahead of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano by nine points in the race for Pennsylvania governor.
NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman spent all week preaching the importance of a fast start for his football team, and that's exactly what he got. Notre Dame marched 75-yards on six plays to open the game. Drew Pyne connected with Michael Mayer and Jayden Thomas for gains of 23 and 37 yards, before Audric Estime rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, to put Notre Dame in front 7-0 less than three minutes into the ballgame.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his election opponent, former GOP Florida governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist, are taking the stage Friday night at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida, to go head-to-head in their only scheduled debate before their election on Nov. 8.
The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenager was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in Fawn River Township. Police say the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was driving west on Fawn River Road shortly before 7 a.m. when they hit a 13-year-old in the road.
