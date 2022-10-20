ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Notre Dame beats UNLV 44-21

NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman spent all week preaching the importance of a fast start for his football team, and that's exactly what he got. Notre Dame marched 75-yards on six plays to open the game. Drew Pyne connected with Michael Mayer and Jayden Thomas for gains of 23 and 37 yards, before Audric Estime rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, to put Notre Dame in front 7-0 less than three minutes into the ballgame.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Teenager in hospital after being hit by car

The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenager was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in Fawn River Township. Police say the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was driving west on Fawn River Road shortly before 7 a.m. when they hit a 13-year-old in the road.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

