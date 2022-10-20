NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman spent all week preaching the importance of a fast start for his football team, and that's exactly what he got. Notre Dame marched 75-yards on six plays to open the game. Drew Pyne connected with Michael Mayer and Jayden Thomas for gains of 23 and 37 yards, before Audric Estime rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, to put Notre Dame in front 7-0 less than three minutes into the ballgame.

