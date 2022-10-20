ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

themadisonrecord.com

It’s time to register for Madison Station Polar Express Christmas on Main

MADISON – Although pumpkins still have their jack-o-lantern smiles, volunteers already have been planning for Christmas events in downtown Madison. Members of Madison Station Historic Preservation Society and city employees are working together to launch the 2022 holiday season. These volunteers are inviting organizations, businesses, clubs and individuals to participate in the ninth annual Madison Station Polar Express Christmas on Main.
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-free facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Friday, October 28, 2022 the Von Braun Center (VBC) will begin transitioning to a cash-free facility by only accepting card and mobile payments at concessions and bars. As part of a continued effort to improve the guest experience, expedite lines, and increase safety by limiting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House

The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November

One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Mrs. Deborah Hilley Remembered

By Bonita Wilborn The following post and comments were taken from the Jackson County Board of Education/Earnest Pruett Center of Technology- EPCOT Facebook"We are so heartbroken to share the news that our beloved, Mrs. Deborah Hilley has passed away. Mrs. Hilley made such an impact on countless lives during her…
FOX54 News

North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable

ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
