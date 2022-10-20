Read full article on original website
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
It’s time to register for Madison Station Polar Express Christmas on Main
MADISON – Although pumpkins still have their jack-o-lantern smiles, volunteers already have been planning for Christmas events in downtown Madison. Members of Madison Station Historic Preservation Society and city employees are working together to launch the 2022 holiday season. These volunteers are inviting organizations, businesses, clubs and individuals to participate in the ninth annual Madison Station Polar Express Christmas on Main.
This year's Red Ribbon Week Theme is: "Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free"
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Red Ribbon Week was created by the National Family Partnership after the death of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena in Mexico in 1985. Red Ribbon Week is an opportunity to show support for a drug free America and to talk to your children about making healthy choices.
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown Huntsville
There is exciting news announced for Starbucks coffee lovers in Huntsville, AL. This nationwide chain is set to be built inside a future Marriot hotel. It will be the largest location in Alabama and conveniently across the street from the Von Braun Civic Center.
Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-free facility
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Friday, October 28, 2022 the Von Braun Center (VBC) will begin transitioning to a cash-free facility by only accepting card and mobile payments at concessions and bars. As part of a continued effort to improve the guest experience, expedite lines, and increase safety by limiting...
Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House
The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
Huntsville Ballet Company returns for first full season since 2019
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Ballet kicks off its 2022-2023 season with "HBC Unplugged," on October 21 through October 23. The production will be performed at the Rock Family Worship Center’s Dream Theater. The program will feature the world premiere of the "Tumbleweed Suite." An energetic new piece...
“Our work lies beyond the sky”: Marshall Space Flight Center set to demolish historic building
NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is gearing up to demolish one of the most notable buildings on its campus.
Austinville Elementary School closes for flu outbreak
Due to an outbreak of the flu, Austinville Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Local shelters need help providing for the homeless
Changing weather has local food pantries scrambling to provide much-needed services.
Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November
One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Mrs. Deborah Hilley Remembered
By Bonita Wilborn The following post and comments were taken from the Jackson County Board of Education/Earnest Pruett Center of […]. By Bonita Wilborn The following post and comments were taken from the Jackson County Board of Education/Earnest Pruett Center of Technology- EPCOT Facebook“We are so heartbroken to share the news that our beloved, Mrs. Deborah Hilley has passed away. Mrs. Hilley made such an impact on countless lives during her…
The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama announce a new facility coming to North Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local leaders of the community gathered at 3911 Pulaski Pike for the dedication of the future home of the Boys & Girls Clubs North Alabama (BGCNAL)-North Huntsville Campus and to announce the beginning of the construction and renovation phase for other major projects across the region.
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
Space heaters safety tips can be the key for preventing house fires this season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the temperatures decrease, a lot of people will be turning their heat on for the first time in months and while the warmth feels good, there are a lot of concerns that with it. Fire Marshal of Decatur John Jones said that there are a few things the community should remember.
Huntsville's 'We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym' brings sensory-safe play to all children
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you can remember as a kid you needed an outlet to play. Well, a new gym just opened in Rocket City!. 'We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym' caters to children with autism and special needs but welcomes all children to take part in the fun.
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable
ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
Huntsville man convicted of murder at age 16 has parole hearing
A Huntsville man convicted of capital murder in 1996 will have a chance at parole, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
