Port Allen, LA

brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Three Suspects Arrested For Shooting Near Southern University

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that wounded 11 people near Southern University early Friday. Police arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on Sunday on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The shooting took place around 2 a.m. near the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
wbrz.com

One injured after stabbing off Convention Street

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine parks damaged, fires set; 2 juveniles arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over the last weekend, activity center break-ins, and vehicles set on fire, officials said in a social media post on Monday. They said the two vehicles set on fire were used by the fire department for wreck extradition training.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman

BATON ROUGE- Hours before Southern University's homecoming game, traffic was backed up for miles as hundreds of people gathered across campus to celebrate their yearly traditions. "Fellowshipping with my family, my friends and all these strangers around here," Southern University Law alumna Taneisha Riggs said. Saturday was a much different...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

