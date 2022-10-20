Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
brproud.com
Donaldsonville man arrested after allegedly shooting apartments with people inside
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man has been charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly shooting at apartments with people in them. On Oct. 19, deputies responded to the 200 block of D’Ville Villiage Circle and saw multiple apartments had been shot at....
iheart.com
Three Suspects Arrested For Shooting Near Southern University
A suspect is in custody for a shooting that wounded 11 people near Southern University early Friday. Police arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on Sunday on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The shooting took place around 2 a.m. near the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity...
wbrz.com
Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at Southern fraternity party
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of firing shots into a crowd of partygoers after a fight broke out at a Southern University fraternity house will stay in jail without the possibility of bond for now. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday afternoon, days after the Oct. 21 shooting...
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
brproud.com
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
theadvocate.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
wbrz.com
One injured after stabbing off Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
brproud.com
Plaquemine parks damaged, fires set; 2 juveniles arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over the last weekend, activity center break-ins, and vehicles set on fire, officials said in a social media post on Monday. They said the two vehicles set on fire were used by the fire department for wreck extradition training.
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
LPD working to solve armed robbery
The man used a gun to rob a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
wbrz.com
Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman
BATON ROUGE- Hours before Southern University's homecoming game, traffic was backed up for miles as hundreds of people gathered across campus to celebrate their yearly traditions. "Fellowshipping with my family, my friends and all these strangers around here," Southern University Law alumna Taneisha Riggs said. Saturday was a much different...
brproud.com
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after $700 dollars in cash was stolen from a casino cash register. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Police say three men allegedly entered the...
