PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over the last weekend, activity center break-ins, and vehicles set on fire, officials said in a social media post on Monday. They said the two vehicles set on fire were used by the fire department for wreck extradition training.

PLAQUEMINE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO