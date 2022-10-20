Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Drivers are still speeding in Albuquerque, despite cameras
Back in May, when the city of Albuquerque decided to place cameras on roadways prone to speeders, the goal was to slow everybody down. But the latest numbers, four months into the Automated Speed Enforcement program, reveal we’ve got a lot of miles per hour to go. First, some...
One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopens following sinkhole
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison reopened Friday afternoon. Motorists can expect rough pavement on the open lane. Thursday around 3:30 a.m., the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority discovered a leak near Coors and Ellison, which turned out to be a broken water main. A twelve-inch line broke and water […]
KOAT 7
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
KOAT 7
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
rrobserver.com
Wind advisory and freeze watch, stay warm
Albuquerque National Weather Service released a wind advisory for this afternoon and a freeze watch for tonight. They said, ” Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”. Due to the strong winds, the temperature will dip down tonight as well. The...
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide shooting in Northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting death in Northwest Albuquerque. Officers were called to 9000 South Sky Street NW regarding a person being shot. Once they arrived, they discovered a lifeless male on the scene. APD is still continuing its investigation.
KOAT 7
BCSO has taken 'armed and dangerous' person into custody
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have taken a person they said was 'armed and dangerous' into custody. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Tommy Trujillo went on a violent crime spree on Monday morning. Trujillo reportedly stole multiple vehicles and robbed a business with a weapon. Deputies say Trujillo led them on multiple pursuits throughout the county.
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city held meetings with the public Thursday to discuss proposed improvements to Paseo north of Unser and Unser east of Paseo. The $45M project would create two lanes in each direction all along both stretches. The designs also include both a buffered bike lane, as well as a separate multi-use trail […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. APD says it was a vehicle and motorcycle collision. The crash happened at 86th Street and Central Avenue and the area is closed as APD investigates. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony; registration now open
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Those seeking to participate (float or group) in the City of Rio Rancho’s Veterans Day Parade, taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, can register now via www.rrnm.gov/ActiveNet. Registration can also be completed in-person at the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices at Rio...
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
searchlightnm.org
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
rrobserver.com
Fentanyl Awareness Campaign to kick-off with Used Syringe Pickup Outreach
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque will kick-off the upcoming keepNMalive fentanyl awareness campaign with a used syringe pickup outreach in Downtown Albuquerque. What: Syringe and needle pickup. Where: Meet at Second Street and Tijeras Avenue, NW. When: Oct. 12, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
