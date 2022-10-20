ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

FDLE: Blue Water Pools owner arrested after defrauding homeowners out of nearly $400,000

By Kaycee Sloan
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of Blue Water Pools has been arrested after being accused of defrauding homeowners in Franklin and Gulf Counties.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tracy Matthew McClain, 42, was arrested after an investigation showed McClain defrauded homeowners by taking large deposits to install in-ground pools, but never completed them.

“More than a dozen victims faithfully saved to afford a swimming pool, some paying as much as 90 percent of the overall cost. But McClain failed to fulfill a single installation,” FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Mark Perez said in a statement, “I thank our FDLE agents and deputies at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this investigation to stop this fraud.”

The case against McClain, the owner of Blue Water Pools, began in June 2021 to assist the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office but became an FDLE investigation when victims were identified in multiple justifications.

The investigation revealed that McClain accepted nearly $400,000 across thirteen separate contracts with 23 individuals suffering financial loss by the defrauding scheme, the FDLE said.

Victims of the scheme were identified in Franklin, Leon, and Gulf counties.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested McClain in September, and agents say there could be additional victims in Franklin and Gulf counties.

“We appreciate the assistance of our state partners to bring people to justice like McClain, who knowingly victimize trusting citizens of Franklin County,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith in a statement.

Anyone who knows information about this case or believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the FDLE Tallahassee at 800-342-0820.

