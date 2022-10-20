Read full article on original website
Why Hoth Therapeutics Shares Are Falling In Monday's After-Hours Session
Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH shares are trading lower by 11.12% to $0.29 during Monday's after-hours session after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. Hoth Therapeutics says the split pricing will commence with the opening of trading on October 26. As a result of the reverse stock split, every...
What's Going On With Cronos Group Stock Falling During Monday's After-Hours Session
Cronos Group Inc CRON shares fell as much as 8.16% to $2.70 during Monday's after-hours session after the SEC said it charged the Canadian cannabis company and former senior executive with accounting fraud. What Happened?. According to documents related to the matter, the SEC Says, 'This matter concerns accounting violations...
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $41.77 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.8% to $35.42 in pre-market trading.
US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
Looking Into Lululemon Athletica's Recent Short Interest
Lululemon Athletica's LULU short percent of float has fallen 13.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.32 million shares sold short, which is 2.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Preview: Weatherford International's Earnings
Weatherford International WFRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Weatherford International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. Weatherford International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
SAP Registers 5% Revenue Growth Aided By Cloud, Software Momentum
SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to €7.84 billion at constant currencies. Cloud revenue increased 25% Y/Y to €3.29 billion at CC, driven by double-digit growth across the SaaS and PaaS portfolios. Software licenses and support revenue declined 9% Y/Y to €3.42...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Applied Genetic Techs
Applied Genetic Techs AGTC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $4.57 versus the current price of Applied Genetic Techs at $0.3894, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Avis Budget, Scholastic And Other Big Gainers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining over 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Vaxcyte, Inc. PCVX shares surged 60.4% to close at $33.00 on Monday after the company announced positive topline results from the Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-24.
Earnings Outlook For KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group KB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KB Financial Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27. KB Financial Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 3.06% to $176.31. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $220.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The...
Halliburton: Q3 Earnings Insights
Halliburton HAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Halliburton beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last...
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
Recap: Valero Energy Q3 Earnings
Valero Energy VLO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:33 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valero Energy missed estimated earnings by 7.03%, reporting an EPS of $7.14 versus an estimate of $7.68. Revenue was up $14.93 billion from the same...
$1.8 Million Bet On MacroGenics? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones traded higher by over 400 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.37%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion. Buying $100 In CRSP: If an investor had bought $100 of CRSP stock 5 years...
How To Attend Southwest Airlines Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Southwest Airlines LUV will host a conference call at 12:30 PM ET on October 27, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Southwest Airlines (LUV) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Despite Surging Stocks: One Analyst Points To Fed Meeting Hurdle, Another Predicts 'Break Out'
The two-largest coins traded in the red Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.1% to $930.7 billion over 24 hours at 9:18 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +13.7% $0.2. Chiliz (CHZ) 5.75% $0.19. Theta Network (THETA)...
Recap: Portland General Electric Q3 Earnings
Portland General Electric POR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Portland Gen Electric beat estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $88.00 million from...
Market Volatility Increases Ahead Of Big Earnings Results
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors assessed impacts of downbeat economic data. Data from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity for the month of October, increasing prospects that the Federal Reserve could start slowing the pace of rate hikes. Shares of Tesla TSLA dropped 1.5% on...
