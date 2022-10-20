Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Catalytic converter theft investigation results in Detroit man’s arrest
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen. The Kokomo Police Department said the theft reports came in from several businesses and area residents. An investigation into the thefts identified Michael Bates as a suspect. On October...
cbs4indy.com
Teen sentenced to 64 years in deadly 2021 Anderson shooting spurred by pot deal
ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson teen who shot and killed another teen during a drug deal will serve decades in prison. On Friday, a judge sentenced De’Torio Fleming to 64 years for murder and attempted armed robbery with a sentence enhancement for use of a firearm. A jury...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man who read text messages to ex-girlfriend as he strangled her with a belt sentenced to 62 years
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend because he was jealous learned his punishment. Christopher Allison, 37, pleaded guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent in connection with the November 2020 death of 27-year-old Mary A. Grubb. A judge sentenced him to 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating after an inmate was found dead early Saturday morning at the Huntington County Jail, according to a release from ISP. The initial investigation found that, around 3 a.m., another inmate alerted jail staff of a possible medical emergency in one of...
cbs4indy.com
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
cbs4indy.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.
cbs4indy.com
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — It’s not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County. Neighbors in the White Oaks RV Resort said the kangaroo went missing Sunday and many people have been out searching for him since. “He could be anywhere,”...
cbs4indy.com
Larry ‘The Can Man’ Van Ness dies at 75
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man affectionately known across central Indiana as the Can Man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision. After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Anderson, Indiana man Larry Van Ness, otherwise known as the can man, has died. Van Ness was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway on Oct. 2. He was 75.
cbs4indy.com
INDOT seeks community input for I-465 improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, I-865 and U.S. 31.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning
FISHERS, Ind. — Mayor Scott Fadness stood in the wreck of what was his office at Fishers City Hall. “I’m not sure where my office would be in the new building but I’m sure I do have an office,” he said. “10 years I think I sat here. Maybe even longer.”
