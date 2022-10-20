ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IN

cbs4indy.com

Catalytic converter theft investigation results in Detroit man’s arrest

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen. The Kokomo Police Department said the theft reports came in from several businesses and area residents. An investigation into the thefts identified Michael Bates as a suspect. On October...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating after an inmate was found dead early Saturday morning at the Huntington County Jail, according to a release from ISP. The initial investigation found that, around 3 a.m., another inmate alerted jail staff of a possible medical emergency in one of...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Larry ‘The Can Man’ Van Ness dies at 75

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man affectionately known across central Indiana as the Can Man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision. After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Anderson, Indiana man Larry Van Ness, otherwise known as the can man, has died. Van Ness was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway on Oct. 2. He was 75.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

INDOT seeks community input for I-465 improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, I-865 and U.S. 31.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning

FISHERS, Ind. — Mayor Scott Fadness stood in the wreck of what was his office at Fishers City Hall. “I’m not sure where my office would be in the new building but I’m sure I do have an office,” he said. “10 years I think I sat here. Maybe even longer.”
FISHERS, IN

