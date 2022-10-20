ANDERSON, Ind. — A man affectionately known across central Indiana as the Can Man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision. After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Anderson, Indiana man Larry Van Ness, otherwise known as the can man, has died. Van Ness was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway on Oct. 2. He was 75.

