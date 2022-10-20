ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia's in-person early voting period begins Wednesday, Oct. 26

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQ3I0_0igo3YtD00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In-person early voting throughout West Virginia will begin next Wednesday, October 26th, according to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days.

All 55 counties offer early voting for those eligible voters wanting to cast a ballot in person prior to Election Day. A registered voter can vote early at any early voting location in their county.

According to Secretary Warner, early voting runs from October 26th thru Saturday, November 5th. The county courthouse or its annex in each county serves as an early voting location. Many of the state’s counties also offer additional community voting locations. A complete list of community voting locations can be found at GoVoteWV.com, viewed on the Interactive Map for Voting Precincts and Districts at GoVoteWV.com, or by calling the local county clerk’s office.

During weekdays, early voting will take place at the same time that the county’s courthouse is open. On Saturdays, early voting locations will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Warner encourages voters to check their registration status at GoVoteWV.com and contact their county clerk with any questions before they go to vote. In addition, he encourages citizens to be educated voters before they cast a ballot. Sample Ballots for the November 8th General Election can be found at GoVoteWV.com.

The General Election ballot also includes four constitutional amendments for voters to consider. A summary and full text of each amendment can also be found at GoVoteWV.com.

“The General Election is upon us, and thousands of registered West Virginia voters will vote early,” Warner said. “We ask citizens to be mindful of our election laws and to report any irregularities that they may see or experience.”

Citizens are also asked to report any possible irregularities or election fraud directly to the WV Secretary of State’s Office or their County Clerk. Citizens can call 877-FRAUD-WV to make a report. They can also participate in the WVSOS “See Something, TEXT Something!” initiative. This allows a citizen to take a photo of a potential violation and text it directly to our investigations unit. To use the text-to-report technology, text “WV” to 45995.

