Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
A woman who was excused from the potential jury pool in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's business said she can't be impartial. "He's guilty in my mind whatever the case is," the Manhattan advertising executive said of Trump. Trump is not on trial, but his real-estate and golf-resort...
Uganda: Fire at boarding school for the blind kills 11
KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — A fire at a boarding school for blind students killed 11 people, including children, in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, police said Tuesday. Police said in a statement that six other people were hospitalized in critical condition. They said it...
Schneps Media
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
New York City's chief publisher of community news.
Comments / 0