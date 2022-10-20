ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Uganda: Fire at boarding school for the blind kills 11

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — A fire at a boarding school for blind students killed 11 people, including children, in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, police said Tuesday. Police said in a statement that six other people were hospitalized in critical condition. They said it...
