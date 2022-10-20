Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Part of Prien Lake Park to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Part of Prien Lake Park will be closed beginning today, Oct. 24, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The partial closure is to make necessary hurricane repairs and is expected to last around 250 days. While some areas will be blocked off, the playground...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles College Prep holds pubic hearing regarding management company
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
Lake Charles, La.. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday afternoon. Nurses, doctors, administrative staff and more gathered as they took a trip down memory lane on what it took to open the hospital doors. Lake Charles Memorial opened in 1952 as a single 100-bed facility,...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2022. Paul Wayne Moore, 56, Vinton: False imprisonment. Alan Clark Fruge, 50, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles. Nelson Lee King, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana. Jean Roberto Ayala, 29, DeRidder:...
KPLC TV
First Church of the Nazarene demolishes place of worship
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a bittersweet moment for members of First Church of the Nazarene as they watched their place of worship be demolished after 50 years in the community. Member, Dewanna Tarver could barely hold back her tears. “As a young girl in the late 60′s...
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City Services Highway. The hotel has been empty since Hurricane Laura. However, construction to repair the damages had started recently. “We received a call at around three o’clock this morning for...
KPLC TV
Unilever issues voluntary U.S. recall of dry shampoos
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out. Dove, Nexxus, Suave, and Tresemme are recalling their dry shampoos because of elevated levels of a chemical called benzene. Benzene can cause cancer. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, even daily exposure...
KPLC TV
Two firefighters receive minor injuries in Quality Suites structure fire
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Two firefighters received minor injuries while responding to a structure fire at the vacant Quality Suites in Sulphur. Nathan Hal Thomasini, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested for simple arson, trespassing, simple burglary and injury by arson. Officials described Thomasini as a transient. Witness statements and...
KPLC TV
Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: 3-D imaging for shoulder replacement
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With nearly 53,000 Americans undergoing shoulder replacement surgery every year, orthopedic surgeons are starting to use more advanced computer programs to pre-plan surgeries. That means more individualized treatment for the patent and often a better-restored range of motion, allowing patients to return to the activities they loved before.
KPLC TV
Local authorities host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and numerous local agencies are holding a national drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29 which provides the public with an opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Take-back days are especially important as, according to the Substance Abuse...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
KPLC TV
Vinton forfeits high school football game due to injuries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the Vinton Lions were supposed to be on the road to play the (8-0) Welsh Greyhounds, but that all changed after the team sustained multiple injuries this past week against Grand Lake. Due to losing 3 more players to concussions this past Friday, the Lions have now decided to forfeit their game against Welsh.
KPLC TV
McNeese falls short against Nicholls State
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese was back in action on the road as they played Nicholls State at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Cowboys started off slow giving up two straight touchdowns, but bounced back in the 2nd quarter as they scored 22 unanswered. McNeese would hold onto the...
