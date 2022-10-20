Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the Vinton Lions were supposed to be on the road to play the (8-0) Welsh Greyhounds, but that all changed after the team sustained multiple injuries this past week against Grand Lake. Due to losing 3 more players to concussions this past Friday, the Lions have now decided to forfeit their game against Welsh.

VINTON, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO