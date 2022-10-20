ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero

MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

OSU Mansfield and NCSC boost local first generation scholarship fund

MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education. The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search

ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
ASHLAND, OH
wqkt.com

Race thru Wooster Saturday will close some roads

The 24th Annual United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Heart & Ghoul Race will take place this Saturday October 29, 2022. The first race begins at 8:00 am. The Wooster Police Department will be directing traffic for the event. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:00am – 12:00 noon:
WOOSTER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Street Paving begins in Galion

GALION—Galion’s 2022 street paving program will begin this week with milling on Erie, South Columbus, and Walker streets. Bucyrus Road Materials is the awarded contractor.
GALION, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Police investigating decomposed body discovered in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
