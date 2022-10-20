Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Gravity Ohio seeks to support community organizations & art
MANSFIELD -- Growing up in Mansfield, Dan Lew saw the city’s beauty and shortcomings. Lew said his mother instilled a good work ethic in him from a young age and he learned the importance of philanthropy from her.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Medina’s Life’s Treasures Thrift Shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner. And the Christmas Treasures shop at 317 S. Court St. in Medina is already decked out in holiday splendor. Collectors of Christmas décor will find dozens of articles to beautify their homes, both inside and out, in...
richlandsource.com
Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero
MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
richlandsource.com
OSU Mansfield and NCSC boost local first generation scholarship fund
MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education. The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.
richlandsource.com
Larger-than-expected sinkhole adds $20K to Franklin Ave. storm sewer project in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A sinkhole larger than anticipated has added an additional $20,000 to a Franklin Avenue storm sewer project. The Mansfield Board of Control on Monday unanimously approved the additional funding at the request of Alex Pitts, the the city's chief deputy engineer.
richlandsource.com
Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District
MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
richlandsource.com
Section of W. 3rd St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs it will be necessary for the City of Mansfield to close the following road while repairs are being completed. West Third Street from North Benton Street to Bowman Street.
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
richlandsource.com
Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search
ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Farm and Dairy
Krichbaum absolute farm auction. 86 acre Ashland co farm, farm house, garage, pole building, free gas, tractor, tools, excellent antiques and household.
GARAGE – POLE BUILDING. TRACTORS – TOOLS – EXCELLENT ANTIQUES AND HOUSEHOLD. Will sell the following real estate and personal property at absolute auction on location at 1052 County Road 2075, Ashland, Ohio. South of US 30 on State Route 511 to TR 2104 and West to CR 2075 to the farm.
wqkt.com
Race thru Wooster Saturday will close some roads
The 24th Annual United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Heart & Ghoul Race will take place this Saturday October 29, 2022. The first race begins at 8:00 am. The Wooster Police Department will be directing traffic for the event. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:00am – 12:00 noon:
crawfordcountynow.com
Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
Cedar Point brings ‘Season of Joy’ holiday event to Sawmill Creek
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point plans to spread some holiday cheer at Sawmill Creek next month, debuting a new “Season of Joy” event that runs through December. The festivities kick off Nov. 18 and will include holiday decorations, special food and beverage offerings, plus lots of live entertainment.
crawfordcountynow.com
Street Paving begins in Galion
GALION—Galion’s 2022 street paving program will begin this week with milling on Erie, South Columbus, and Walker streets. Bucyrus Road Materials is the awarded contractor.
Ohio man who pled guilty to killing bald eagle sentenced
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
richlandsource.com
Some people in Richland County believe in witchcraft: The 1st marriage & divorce of Amos D. Norris
The name "Amos Norris" is written many, many times in the court records of Richland County in the late 1800s and early 1900s, so much so that late in his life one newspaper wrote that Amos "(seemed) to be known to all the attorneys of the city who claim that lawing is a pastime with him" [1].
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
ashlandsource.com
Police investigating decomposed body discovered in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
