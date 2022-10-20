ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia deputy city manager retires after more than 38 years on the job

By Staff reports
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
Gastonia Deputy City Manager Todd Carpenter will retire after more than 38 years of service to the city of Gastonia.

“I have had the opportunity to work with some very capable individuals during some very interesting times throughout my career at the City,” said Carpenter. “I wish everyone the best in all their future endeavors to continue to make the city of Gastonia a great place.”

Carpenter began working for the city in 1984 as a software developer. He held various positions in technology services before transferring to the Police Department in 1987 as a public safety systems administrator. In that role, he was responsible for the countywide technology systems used by police, municipal, and volunteer fire departments, emergency communications, emergency medical services and the Sheriff’s Office.

He was named chief information officer in 2013 and in 2016, he was promoted to assistant city manager. Carpenter became deputy city manager in 2017, overseeing the city’s Fire, Police, Information Technology, and Human Resources departments.

“Todd has been a great employee to our city and has provided valuable insight and history that has helped us make sound decisions,” Mayor Walker Reid said on behalf of City Council. “He will remain a friend and colleague of the city of Gastonia.”

“Todd has been a very capable and dependable colleague during my tenure with the city,” said City Manager Michael Peoples. “We will miss his dedication and commitment to our city.”

Carpenter is a native of Shelby, North Carolina and graduated from Shelby High School. He attended Western Carolina University where he received a bachelor of science degree in computer science and a master of business administration from Gardner-Webb University.

He hopes to spend more time in retirement pursuing his hobbies and with his family, including three grandchildren.

The city of Gastonia announced Thursday, Oct. 20, that it had hired Belmont City Manager Adrian Miller as a new assistant city manager in Gastonia.

The Gaston Gazette

