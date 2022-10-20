Vermont H.S. scores for Oct. 20: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Football

Essex 43, Burlington/South Burlington 19

Girls soccer

Stowe 2, Randolph 0

S: Sarah Hailey 1G. Iris Cloutier 1G. Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined for 5 saves.

Note: Stowe scored seven minutes into the second half to break a 0-0 tie.

Boys soccer

Mount Abraham 1, Green Mountain Valley 1

MAU: Jame Graziadei 1G. Domeinic Denapoli 8 saves.

G: Alvar Calvo Santos 1G. Ben Albrecht 6 saves.

Note: This is the second draw between these teams this week.

Mount Anthony 6, Hartford 0

MA: Pete McKenna 2G, 1A. Luke Rizio 2G. Collin Bevin 1G, 2A. Evan Eggsware 1G. Riley Thurber, Silas Rella-Neill, Asa Kobik 1A each.

H: Blaine Gour 6 saves.

Note: Mount Anthony led 5-0 at the break.

Field hockey

South Burlington 7, Rutland 0

SB: Ella Maynard 3G. Sabrina Brunet 2G. Ava Goyette 1G, 1A. Sophia Bouffard 1G. Miranda Hayes 1A. Izzy Redzic 2 saves.

R: Emma Cosgrove 19 saves.

St. Johnsbury 1, North Country 0

SJA: Maggie Langlais 1G.

NC: Ava Bouchard 11 saves

Note: St. Johnsbury had 13 corners.

Champlain Valley 8, Middlebury 0

CV: Miranda Oppenheimer 1G, 1A. Emily Gay 1G. Carly Strobeck 1G. Julia Lamorey 1G. Sophie Madden 1G. Marlie Cartwright 1G. Claire Marcoe 2G, 1A.

M: Jolee Heffernan 13 saves. Michaela Charbonneau 3 saves.

Note: Champlain Valley scored four goals in the fourth quarter.

Colchester 2, Mount Abraham 1

C: Ryleigh Garrow 1G, Abigail Richards, 1G. Trinity Conley 6 saves.

MA: Olivia Campbell 1G, Madi Gile 1A. Greta Jennison 10 saves.

Note: Richards' goal on a fourth-quarter penalty corner snapped a 1-1 tie.

Boys volleyball

Champlain Valley 3, Essex 1

Burlington 3, Mount Mansfield 0

Rice at Enosburg

BFA-St. Albans at Vermont Commons

FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Women’s hockey

Vermont at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Vermont at Maine, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Football

Coverage: Live scores, results, updates from Week 8.

Girls soccer

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Essex at St. Johnsbury

Burlington at South Burlington, 7 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at Champlain Valley

Mount Mansfield at Colchester, 7 p.m.

Milton at Middlebury

Vergennes at Mount Abraham

North Country at Northfield/Williamstown

Harwood at Spaulding

Montpelier at Lamoille

Thetford at Randolph

Sharon at Winooski

Oxbow at Danville

BFA-Fairfax at Craftsbury

Blue Mountain at Missisquoi

Enosburg at Richford

Twinfield at Hazen

Boys soccer

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Peoples at North Country

Mount St. Joseph at Enosburg

Field hockey

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Spaulding at Harwood

Lyndon at Stowe

Montpelier at Missisquoi

North County at St. Johnsbury

Springfield at Hartford

Girls volleyball

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

BFA-St. Albans at Montpelier

St. Johnsbury at Harwood

Essex at Champlain Valley

Mount Mansfield at Randolph

South Burlington at Rice

(Subject to change)

