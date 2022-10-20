Vermont H.S. scores for Oct. 20: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.
►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .
►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- Links to more preseason coverage
- One-stop shop for football coverage
- Breakout performers in H.S. girls soccer
- Unsung heroes in H.S. football
- Breakout performers in H.S. boys soccer
- Breakout performers in H.S. field hockey
- Standouts in H.S. cross-country running
- Week 6 power rankings for H.S. girls soccer
- Sober since 1999, Rahn Fleming finds purpose teaching, coaching football at CVU
- Vermont H.S. scores for Saturday, Oct. 15
- Vermont H.S. scores for Monday, Oct. 17
- Vermont H.S. scores for Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Vermont H.S. scores for Wednesday, Oct. 19
THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Football
Essex 43, Burlington/South Burlington 19
Girls soccer
Stowe 2, Randolph 0
S: Sarah Hailey 1G. Iris Cloutier 1G. Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined for 5 saves.
Note: Stowe scored seven minutes into the second half to break a 0-0 tie.
Boys soccer
Mount Abraham 1, Green Mountain Valley 1
MAU: Jame Graziadei 1G. Domeinic Denapoli 8 saves.
G: Alvar Calvo Santos 1G. Ben Albrecht 6 saves.
Note: This is the second draw between these teams this week.
Mount Anthony 6, Hartford 0
MA: Pete McKenna 2G, 1A. Luke Rizio 2G. Collin Bevin 1G, 2A. Evan Eggsware 1G. Riley Thurber, Silas Rella-Neill, Asa Kobik 1A each.
H: Blaine Gour 6 saves.
Note: Mount Anthony led 5-0 at the break.
Field hockey
South Burlington 7, Rutland 0
SB: Ella Maynard 3G. Sabrina Brunet 2G. Ava Goyette 1G, 1A. Sophia Bouffard 1G. Miranda Hayes 1A. Izzy Redzic 2 saves.
R: Emma Cosgrove 19 saves.
St. Johnsbury 1, North Country 0
SJA: Maggie Langlais 1G.
NC: Ava Bouchard 11 saves
Note: St. Johnsbury had 13 corners.
Champlain Valley 8, Middlebury 0
CV: Miranda Oppenheimer 1G, 1A. Emily Gay 1G. Carly Strobeck 1G. Julia Lamorey 1G. Sophie Madden 1G. Marlie Cartwright 1G. Claire Marcoe 2G, 1A.
M: Jolee Heffernan 13 saves. Michaela Charbonneau 3 saves.
Note: Champlain Valley scored four goals in the fourth quarter.
Colchester 2, Mount Abraham 1
C: Ryleigh Garrow 1G, Abigail Richards, 1G. Trinity Conley 6 saves.
MA: Olivia Campbell 1G, Madi Gile 1A. Greta Jennison 10 saves.
Note: Richards' goal on a fourth-quarter penalty corner snapped a 1-1 tie.
Boys volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, Essex 1
Burlington 3, Mount Mansfield 0
Rice at Enosburg
BFA-St. Albans at Vermont Commons
FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES
Women’s hockey
Vermont at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Field hockey
Vermont at Maine, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Football
Coverage: Live scores, results, updates from Week 8.
Girls soccer
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Essex at St. Johnsbury
Burlington at South Burlington, 7 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans at Champlain Valley
Mount Mansfield at Colchester, 7 p.m.
Milton at Middlebury
Vergennes at Mount Abraham
North Country at Northfield/Williamstown
Harwood at Spaulding
Montpelier at Lamoille
Thetford at Randolph
Sharon at Winooski
Oxbow at Danville
BFA-Fairfax at Craftsbury
Blue Mountain at Missisquoi
Enosburg at Richford
Twinfield at Hazen
Boys soccer
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Peoples at North Country
Mount St. Joseph at Enosburg
Field hockey
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Spaulding at Harwood
Lyndon at Stowe
Montpelier at Missisquoi
North County at St. Johnsbury
Springfield at Hartford
Girls volleyball
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
BFA-St. Albans at Montpelier
St. Johnsbury at Harwood
Essex at Champlain Valley
Mount Mansfield at Randolph
South Burlington at Rice
(Subject to change)
This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Oct. 20: See how your favorite team fared
Comments / 0