It would not be a AAA online game launch with out some type of leak, this time for God of Struggle Ragnarok weeks earlier than the sport is even out. We’re not going to write down about them right here, as a result of that will be a dick-move, however we did wish to let you already know that if you happen to aren’t cautious, you would possibly spot some spoilers for the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of Struggle. The leaked pictures had been first noticed by VGC, who speculated that the account would possibly belong to somebody with a overview copy, and hasn’t seen that the screenshots have been posted on-line.

11 HOURS AGO