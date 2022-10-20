Read full article on original website
The shadiest thing WeHo has ever done
The City of West Hollywood is hosting a Tree Giveaway program for participants to receive one tree and one water bag free of charge. The City’s Tree Giveaway program webpage features information about the program and application process, as well as educational information about how to plant and maintain these young trees. The deadline to apply for the City’s Tree Giveaway program is Thursday, December 1, 2022 in order to provide City staff sufficient time to acquire the trees. The Tree Giveaway program application is located on the program webpage and via this link: https://wehoforms.seamlessdocs.com/f/WeHoTrees.
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
No Carnaval, but WeHo is still the place to celebrate Halloween
The City of West Hollywoodis reminding the community and the region that Halloween celebrations this year will be celebrated throughout West Hollywood at its one-of-a-kind entertainment venues. The City of West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval will not take place in 2022, but West Hollywood is the place to be for Halloween.
DEAR WEHO: Candidates’ song and dance won’t fix crumbling city
My name is Michael. I live in Mid City West Hollywood. I am not trying to make a name for myself nor do I have an agenda. I just call it like I see it and for better or worse I have my own opinion. I am not a fan yet of the proposed changing of Fountain Avenue to a two-lane road. I have grown more and more upset over the perceived dysfunction of local governments. I say perceived because I am not an expert. I am a layperson who lives here on planet Earth. I’m not trying to get over on anybody but I ask everyone to respect their boundaries and one another. That is the great social contract.
PHOTOS: El Pollo Loco ribbon-cutting
The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to mark El Pollo Loco’s long-awaited debut on the Rainbow District. Mayor Lauren Meister, Chamber CEO Genevieve Morrill and Boardmember David Wood were on hand to welcome one of America’s most popular healthy food franchises to WeHo’s hungry citizens.
West Hollywood’s Community Safety and Well-Being Strategy excludes straight white men
The only class of people who are not allowed to be in the focus group are straight white men under the age of 55. West Hollywood’s Community Safety and Well-Being Strategic Plan. The Community Engagement phase of this project has just begun! The City seeks feedback on the on...
OCT. 23: WeHo Fall Carnival & Real Estate Fair
The WeHo Fall Carnival and Real Estate Fair will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the collective, 8278 ½ Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood. The fair will feature free fair food, free carnival games, face painting, cash bar and drag shows by Hamburger Mary’s, 12 real-estate booths and a pie-eating contest.
City Hall ‘higher up’ daughter bullies asian kid off weho pool squad.
Mio Watanabe, her husband and their three children live on Kings Road. They are one of a handful of Japanese-speaking residents in West Hollywood. “We love West Hollywood,” Mio says in her heavy accent. Shu is the eldest son and Ray is the youngest son and a sister...
SOURCE: Marquita Thomas was asked to resign as CEO of LA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
WeHo caps rent increase at 3 percent
West Hollywood City Council moved forward with a 3 percent cap on annual general adjustment (AGA) on rent increases instead of 6 percent at their meeting Monday night. The rent increase freeze enacted during the pandemic will end March 23, 2023, after almost three years. “This represents the higher end...
Bob Hertzberg is the better choice to make a difference on the Board of Supervisors
Who is best for West Hollywood? What is best for Los Angeles County?. Lindsey Horvath is looking to take what she learned in West Hollywood to the County level, and Bob Hertzberg is looking to take what he learned as a CEO and State Senate Majority leader to change Los Angeles County.
Something Happening Here: Memories of the Sunset Strip
When I was growing up, I thought the Sunset Strip must be the most glamorous place ever. I watched every episode of “77 Sunset Strip” and later shows like “Shindig” and “Hollywood Palace” that showed all the latest music acts and newest dance steps. I bought all of Johnny Rivers’s “Live at the Whiskey a-go-go” albums and wished I could see him perform at the club and be there for all the excitement.
OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love
What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
Sheriff’s re-election campaign rides into WeHo
Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his campaign team swooped in to West Hollywood on Saturday morning, part of a concerted effort to pick up votes in smaller communities throughout Los Angeles County. The sheriff started off the day with an intimate Q&A session at The Abbey with WeHo citizens who were...
WeHo’s bars and businesses hope to bring Halloween back from the dead
With West Hollywood’s official Halloween festivities canceled, the city’s bars, restaurants and businesses have concocted a plan to capitalize on the sprawling costumed crowds that haunt the Rainbow District every Oct. 31 whether the city wants to throw them a party or not. Coordinated by WeHo’s Chamber of...
Billboard throws a wrench into sale of the former Standard hotel
A dispute over the billboard above the former Standard hotel on the Sunset Strip is snagging a $120 million deal to sell the property. The former Standard is in the process of being sold to the hotelier behind the Edition, Ian Schrager, along with Ed Scheetz, who created Chelsea Hotels. In March, they struck a deal with the property’s current owners, Rittersbacher Sunset, who caused the Standard to close when they raised the hotel’s rent. The deal included $30 million in signage rights for the billboard.
OCT. 23: ‘Music with a Movie Camera’ live orchestral concert
Helix Collective’s 10-piece film-music ensemble performs original soundtracks from the 1920-80s by composers from countries which formerly comprised the Soviet Union. The program presents music from iconic films including “Man with a Movie Camera,” one of the earliest depictions of the cities of Ukraine on film, “It’s a Wonderful Life” with a score by Dimitri Tiomkin, “The Gadfly” with music by Dimitri Shostakovich, “The Cranes are Flying,” and “The Snowstorm.” Film highlights will accompany the music.
WATCH: COVID-19 Diaries
Today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with Community Health Councils and Team Friday, launched a new video series— “COVID-19 Diaries – A Day in the Life of a Community Health Worker.” WATCH: A Day in the Life of a Community Health Worker. The 9-part video series highlights individual stories that make up the collective commitment of Community Health Workers across LA County that have outreached to nearly 6 million residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
WATCH: Governor Gavin Newsom endorses Bob Hertzberg for L.A. County Supervisor
Gov. Gavin Newsom is throwing his support behind Bob Hertzberg in his race for County Supervisor against outgoing WeHo Councilmember Lindsey Horvath. “As governor, I work every day to take on California’s biggest challenges,” Newsom said. “Bob Hertzberg does the same. Bob and I worked together to...
