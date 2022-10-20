My name is Michael. I live in Mid City West Hollywood. I am not trying to make a name for myself nor do I have an agenda. I just call it like I see it and for better or worse I have my own opinion. I am not a fan yet of the proposed changing of Fountain Avenue to a two-lane road. I have grown more and more upset over the perceived dysfunction of local governments. I say perceived because I am not an expert. I am a layperson who lives here on planet Earth. I’m not trying to get over on anybody but I ask everyone to respect their boundaries and one another. That is the great social contract.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO