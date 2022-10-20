Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree return to Tennessee Titans practice

Safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Thursday for the Tennessee Titans. Both were full practice participants after being limited on Wednesday.

Both are expected to be available for the Titans (3-2) game Sunday (noon, CBS) against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Nissan Stadium.

Hooker cleared the concussion protocol this week. He missed two games and a total of three weeks with last week's open date while in the concussion designation.

HENRY'S DROPOFF:What Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry said about declining stats, lack of long runs and second-half dropoff

VRABEL COMPLAINS:Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel explains email scrutinizing NFL officiating

WHAT'S WORKING:Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill working for Tennessee Titans. We also have what hasn't.

In the three games in which he has played, Hooker recorded 10 total tackles, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.

Dupree suffered a hip injury and had to leave in games against the New York Giants and Colts. He missed games against Las Vegas and Washington.

He has two tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries on the season.

Guard Nate Davis (foot) returned to limited practice Thursday while linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Joe Jones (knee) and fullback Tory Carter (neck) did not practice.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.