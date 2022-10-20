Aztecs football notebook: Defensive end Wyatt Draeger looking forward to 'home' game in Reno

San Diego State defensive lineman Wyatt Draeger well remembers the last time SDSU played at Nevada.

“I got in for one play,” Draeger said. “Cam (Thomas) got hurt or something and ran off, so I just ran in. That was it.”

One shining moment.

And Draeger, who attended Reno High, couldn’t even share it with friends and family.

“Last time there was COVID, so there was nobody allowed there,” Draeger said. “I did have friends and family that did come to the game, but they were off in the back of the stadium trying to wave.”

Draeger is among three SDSU players from Reno, along with junior linebacker Vai Kaho and sophomore offensive lineman Joey Wright, who both attended Bishop Monogue High.

Family and friends, who have been hitting Draeger up for tickets this week, will be much closer to the action this time around with normal attendance procedures again in place.

And Draeger, a 6-foot-4, 265 pound junior, figures to have a substantially larger role than he did two years ago.

He has played in every game this season and gets regular time at defensive tackle behind starter Justus Tavai.

Draeger is still looking for his first sack. SDSU has totaled only eight sacks through six games, so getting to the quarterback will be among the defensive priorities the second half of the season.

“Just working the edges, and we’ll get there,” Draeger said. “We’re definitely getting back to the basics and putting our face to their face.”

SDSU schedules Oklahoma

SDSU has added three games with Oklahoma to its future nonconference schedule.

The teams will play during the 2027 and 2031 seasons in Norman, Okla. The Aztecs will open the 2029 season at home against the Sooners at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDSU is 1-1 all-time against Oklahoma, including a 51-31 home victory over the Sooners in 1996.

The Aztecs now have their nonconference schedule completed through the 2027 season, which now includes two SEC teams (Missouri and Oklahoma).

SDSU’s 2023 nonconference schedule includes Idaho State, UCLA and New Mexico State at home and Oregon on the road.

Mountain West race

The Aztecs (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) can join San Jose State (4-2, 2-1) atop the West Division standings in the conference with a victory this weekend at Nevada (2-5, 0-3).

San Jose plays a nonconference game at New Mexico State this weekend.

There could be a four-way for first place in the West, with Fresno State (2-4, 1-1) and Hawaii (2-5, 1-1) also a win off the lead. The Bulldogs are at New Mexico and the Rainbow Warriors are at Colorado State.

Boise State (4-2, 3-0) leads the Mountain Division, with Wyoming (4-3, 2-1) and Utah State (3-4, 2-1) a game behind in the standings.

This is the last year of the two-division format. The Mountain West will be one 12-team division in 2023, a move designed to ensure the two teams with the best records advance to the MW championship game.

This and that

• SDSU’s 16-14 win over Hawaii two weeks ago was the Aztecs’ eighth straight victory in a one-score game, tying Michigan State for second in the nation. Utah State (9) is first.

• The Aztecs have shut out three straight opponents — Toledo, Boise State and Hawaii — in the first half, the longest active streak in the nation.

The second half has been a different story for the defense, which allowed 14, 35 and 14 points, respectively, in the second half of the three games.

• SDSU and Nevada both have won 29 straight games when leading after the third quarter, the eighth-longest streak in the nation. Clemson (66) is the active leader.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .