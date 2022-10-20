ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Man Allegedly Hid Cameras In Home

MOORESEVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sherriff’s Office says Krantz allegedly placed the smoke detectors with cameras in the bathrooms of the home. Krantz’s wife tells WCCB the two were going through a separation and she suspected her husband may be spying on her when she went through their Amazon account. It was there she found smoke alarms with a hidden camera attached had been purchased. As soon as she saw the activity on the account, she says she alerted authorities.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Effat Effat, 61, who went missing late Saturday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Effat suffers from cognitive concerns and was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on October 22nd. He was seen leaving the Novant Health...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Livingstone College Hires Security Experts After Shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College is addressing safety concerns following a shooting on campus. President Dr. Anthony Davis announced that they have hired securty experts to review the schools’ safety practices. Salisbury police responded to a shooting on campus after a homecoming event on October 15. They arrested...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC

