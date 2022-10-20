Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
Charlotte Fire says cause of blaze at west Charlotte home can’t be determined
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters said they don’t know what started a blaze that tore through a home in west Charlotte Friday night. According to Charlotte Fire, it happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Morris Field Drive. No one was hurt, they said. Firefighters shared video of the flames, saying...
Power restored for hundreds after car crashes into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 people were without power early Sunday in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a home. It happened at a house near Moretz Avenue and Druid Hills Way just before 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see a car in a home, having caused damage.
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville Man Allegedly Hid Cameras In Home
MOORESEVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sherriff’s Office says Krantz allegedly placed the smoke detectors with cameras in the bathrooms of the home. Krantz’s wife tells WCCB the two were going through a separation and she suspected her husband may be spying on her when she went through their Amazon account. It was there she found smoke alarms with a hidden camera attached had been purchased. As soon as she saw the activity on the account, she says she alerted authorities.
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
Police: Double homicide-suicide investigation underway in Gaston County after 3 found dead in car
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a car near Dallas in Gaston County Monday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services. Initial...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 on Saturday morning, Medic said. The crash happened on the interstate at mile-marker 25 near Sam Furr Road. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported the two others with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Effat Effat, 61, who went missing late Saturday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Effat suffers from cognitive concerns and was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on October 22nd. He was seen leaving the Novant Health...
wccbcharlotte.com
Livingstone College Hires Security Experts After Shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College is addressing safety concerns following a shooting on campus. President Dr. Anthony Davis announced that they have hired securty experts to review the schools’ safety practices. Salisbury police responded to a shooting on campus after a homecoming event on October 15. They arrested...
WCNC
City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
qcnews.com
Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing
A suspect accused of killing a mother at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.
