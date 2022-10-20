9-year-old locked overnight in dog kennel, Davidson County authorities say. 3 charged.

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Police's Drug Take Back event set for Saturday
The Statesville Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The police department will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted medications from community members looking to properly dispose of these medications. In the spring 2022...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 9-15
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 9-15. EWI Fabrication & Manufacturing, Catawba Attachments, Eddie’s Welding, Inc., Stony Point. SIR VENT of Charlotte, High Country Fireplaces Inc., Statesville. Daisy Day Photography, Daisyday Photography, Daisyday photography, Daisy Day, Daisyday, Taylor...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 3
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
City Planning and Zoning Director David Currier on Interstate 40 and U.S. 21 interchange. “He said the city is proposing the addition of lanes, a new bridge and major ramp changes as part of a new interchange near the Crossroads Shopping Center.” (10/24) South Iredell 21, South Caldwell...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Currently, adoption fees for dogs and cats are $10. Come and meet them.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Downtown Statesville to welcome trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31
The Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat event held in the downtown business district is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. Trick-or-treating has become an annual event in Historic Downtown Statesville, bringing more than 1,500 children to downtown in past years. This is a fun, safe opportunity for children to trick or treat and receive goodies from downtown businesses.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Our 2 Moms' spotlights couple living in Statesville
One thing that won't change, reality show or not, is being parents for Gilbert and Griffith. Griffith couldn't join the interview for this story as she was taking one of the children to the doctor. When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither...
Statesville Record & Landmark
World class performers: Thumbpickers Convention welcomes top musicians to Iredell Arts Council
Clay Lunsford has a message about the upcoming North Carolina Thumbpickers Convention. “If you’re looking for good music, you will not be disappointed,” Lunsford, who served as president of the group, said. “We will have world class performers.”. Lunsford’s group, called Clay Lunsford and Friends, along with...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Veterans Day events
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will treat veterans to a luncheon on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A flag retirement ceremony and new flag dedication will be held following the luncheon. Bunch-Johnson is at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville. For more information, call 704-873-7223. Breakfast to honor veterans. Listen now...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2
OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
Statesville Record & Landmark
No. 13 Wake Forest bullies BC as Hartman accounts for 6 TDs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — There’s so much belief in Sam Hartman that Wake Forest players want to follow his lead. That worked well again as the redshirt junior quarterback threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 13 Wake Forest past Boston College 43-15 on Saturday.
