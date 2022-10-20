Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks big weekend of entertainment in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big weekend in Las Vegas full of entertainment for virtually everyone. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Noah Gragson wins Xfinity title race in Miami
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was locked in at the Xfinity Series race in Miami over the weekend. The young racer from Las Vegas dominated the race and earned his 8th win of the season. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tony Stewart to make drag...
news3lv.com
Lyft encouraging voters to 'Roll to the Polls' with Election Day promo code
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Election Day is getting closer, and Lyft is making sure everyone makes their voices heard by offering a special one-day discount code. Riders planning to hit the polls on Tuesday, November 8, can use the code 'VOTE22' for a 50% discount of up to $10.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
news3lv.com
Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 2: Nevada Minimum Wage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question two is a minimum wage amendment that would make $12 an hour the baseline pay for all workers in the Silver State. Under current law, Nevada's minimum wage is already increasing 75 cents a year through 2024, when it will hit $12.
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
news3lv.com
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
news3lv.com
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
news3lv.com
Early voting kicks off in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting is officially underway in Clark County and across the state ahead of the November 8 mid-term elections. On Saturday, early voting kicked off at the East Las Vegas Library, one of more than a dozen early polling locations across Clark County now open ahead of this coming mid-term.
news3lv.com
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
news3lv.com
The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
news3lv.com
#SweaterWeather: First cold temps of the season arrive in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brrr! We were off to a chilly & breezy start early Monday morning with valley temperatures starting off in the upper 40s & low 50s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph in the morning with wind gusts of 20+ mph. The good news is the winds will gradually back down throughout the day with calmer weather expected by this afternoon.
news3lv.com
Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel celebrates opening new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Acclaimed pastry chef Dominique Ansel is celebrating the opening of his new bakery on the Las Vegas Strip. The James Bears Award-winner officially opened the doors to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on Friday. Ansel is widely known for creating the "cronut," a...
news3lv.com
All-American Rejects surprise fans with free show after canceled festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The When We Were Young Fest had to be canceled on Saturday due to the high winds, but that didn't stop some of the bands from performing at other venues. The All-American Rejects put on a free show for fans downtown in the Arts District at Soul Belly BBQ.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
news3lv.com
Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
news3lv.com
Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighter receives award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
Comments / 0