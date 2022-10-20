LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question two is a minimum wage amendment that would make $12 an hour the baseline pay for all workers in the Silver State. Under current law, Nevada's minimum wage is already increasing 75 cents a year through 2024, when it will hit $12.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO