Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local Noah Gragson wins Xfinity title race in Miami

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was locked in at the Xfinity Series race in Miami over the weekend. The young racer from Las Vegas dominated the race and earned his 8th win of the season. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tony Stewart to make drag...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 2: Nevada Minimum Wage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question two is a minimum wage amendment that would make $12 an hour the baseline pay for all workers in the Silver State. Under current law, Nevada's minimum wage is already increasing 75 cents a year through 2024, when it will hit $12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Early voting kicks off in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting is officially underway in Clark County and across the state ahead of the November 8 mid-term elections. On Saturday, early voting kicked off at the East Las Vegas Library, one of more than a dozen early polling locations across Clark County now open ahead of this coming mid-term.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#SweaterWeather: First cold temps of the season arrive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brrr! We were off to a chilly & breezy start early Monday morning with valley temperatures starting off in the upper 40s & low 50s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph in the morning with wind gusts of 20+ mph. The good news is the winds will gradually back down throughout the day with calmer weather expected by this afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County firefighter receives award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

