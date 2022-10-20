Read full article on original website
2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
Charleston police investigating deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police received a call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 of a person shot at 724 Warren Street. Officers found the body of Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston. There are no suspects in custody. The Charleston...
1 killed in shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
Downtown Cape Girardeau filled for first Riverfront Fall Festival
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau was filled with families, food, and business vendors both big and small. It was a fun event with crafts, games, and music from live bands and storytelling performances. Event organizer Alyssa Phares says this festival represents the season we are in.
Carbondale NAACP and SIU join to awareness to future educators
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are 5,301 open positions in the state. Carbondale NAACP and Southern Illinois University came together to speak to those who wanted to get into the education field. Director of teacher education at SIU Carbondale Christie Mcintrye...
