Paducah, KY

kbsi23.com

2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Charleston police investigating deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police received a call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 of a person shot at 724 Warren Street. Officers found the body of Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston. There are no suspects in custody. The Charleston...
CHARLESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

1 killed in shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Downtown Cape Girardeau filled for first Riverfront Fall Festival

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau was filled with families, food, and business vendors both big and small. It was a fun event with crafts, games, and music from live bands and storytelling performances. Event organizer Alyssa Phares says this festival represents the season we are in.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Carbondale NAACP and SIU join to awareness to future educators

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are 5,301 open positions in the state. Carbondale NAACP and Southern Illinois University came together to speak to those who wanted to get into the education field. Director of teacher education at SIU Carbondale Christie Mcintrye...
CARBONDALE, IL

