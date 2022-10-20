Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin
Ethereum gained pace and broke the $1,320 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might surge above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,330 levels. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Breach $1 Mark?
OP’s price shows the first sign of bounce after seeing its price bottom at the $0.6 support zone. OP bounced off its downtrend movement as price eyes a break from its downtrend to a region of $1. The price of OP breaks out of its daily downtrend, acting as...
NEWSBTC
Cosmos In A Downtrend Since Last 2 Months – Investors Shying Away From ATOM?
Cosmos (ATOM) started this year with a bang by attaining its all-time high (ATH) on January 17 when it traded for $44.45. But just like other cryptocurrencies, it failed to sustain that level and was relentlessly pummeled by the volatile crypto market. Cosmos has been down by 16.8% over the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin’s Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now – What You Need To Know
The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining factor for both the financial markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in mind, all eyes are currently on November 02, when the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled. However, while this is an external...
NEWSBTC
Altcoin Exchange Dominance Rises To 50%, What Does It Mean For Bitcoin?
Data shows the altcoin dominance by volume on exchanges has now risen to 50%, here’s what happened to Bitcoin the last two times the crypto market saw such a shift. Altcoins Are Now Contributing To 50% Of The Volumes On Exchanges. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
NEWSBTC
Insane Gains On The Cards For Uniglo.io According To Bitcoin And Polkadot Whales
Smart crypto investors always look for opportunities to get in early into promising projects. After all, exponential gains are possible only when you buy any asset at its lowest price point and the highest potential. As per Bitcoin and Polkadot whales, this upcoming social reflection token is heating up for a possible upside move that can bring insane gains for early adopters.
NEWSBTC
3 Best Cryptocurrency Projects Connecting People And Blockchains – Chainlink, Quant, And Big Eyes
The financial markets drastically changed after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Now crypto has become a common topic and is known globally. It rapidly gained fame and growth because of its ideas in revolutionizing the world’s currency. As more projects were added to this ecosystem, there was a need for platforms that could link the entire crypto space. For that purpose, new tokens were launched, which worked almost perfectly. Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are two of the most used ones. And as for connecting people, Big Eyes (BIG) is doing a marvelous job to build a loyal community. Let’s have a look at what these tokens have to offer.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why Rally Is Round The Corner
Ethereum is consolidating gains above the $1,300 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace if there is a clear move above the $1,370 zone. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,320 and $1,330 levels. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Registers Over $1 Million In Whale Transactions For 2022 – Good News For LTC?
Litecoin, for most part of the current year, has been silent and is only mentioned when its price goes down relative to the overall sentiment of the whole crypto market. Litecoin manages to increase its value by 1.3% over the last week. LTC is seen trading at $54.89 over the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?
ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Can Bitcoin Bring An End To Crypto Winter? | BTCUSD Analysis October 24, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we use the Fisher Transform and other tools to see how close Bitcoin is to putting an end to crypto winter. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 24, 2022 Crypto Winter. Bitcoin continues to be boring, but the theme of this...
NEWSBTC
Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?
Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
NEWSBTC
Data: Bitcoin Whales Who Accumulated At $18k Have Continued To Hold Strong
On-chain data suggests Bitcoin whales who accumulated during the June crash have continued to hold strong so far. Bitcoin Sum Coin Age Distribution Shows Strong Accumulation Around $18k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the $18k level has been getting support from the whales as they...
NEWSBTC
Enjin (ENJ) Among Top 10 Crypto Choice Of ETH Whales In Last 24 Hours
Cryptocurrency whales are now investing heavily on Enjin Coin. Cryptocurrency whale tracker WhaleStats reports a total of 28,551,132 ENJ coins are in the whales’ possession. Given that one token is now trading at a market price of $0.4141, this amounts to $11.8 million. In tandem with the whale frenzy...
NEWSBTC
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Puts Bitcoin At $1 Million In 8 Years, Here’s Why
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. The CEO had taken the bold step and become one of the first managers of a public fund to actually support the digital asset openly. ARK Invest had gone on to make some investments related to the cryptocurrency such as buying shares of Coinbase, the first crypto exchange to go public, and holding significant shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Now, the CEO has once more reiterated her belief in the long-term potential of the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Among Gainers When Top Coins Bleed
MATIC enjoyed significant gains on the trading day despite other coins going red. The Ethereum layer-2 token gained bullish momentum on the day, keeping over 6% gains in the last 24 hours. The token has also held its end against Bitcoin and Ethereum, leading significant gains over the two biggest...
NEWSBTC
Solana Struggles Below Key Resistance, Can Price Flip $30 Into Support?
SOL’s price struggle to reclaim a key support area of $30 after losing this region. SOL breaks below a descending triangle as the price looks weak despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices upwards. The price of SOL respects the resistance line as the price trades below 50 and 200...
NEWSBTC
$185 Million Worth Of AXS Tokens Set To Be Unlocked, Time To Get Out Of Axie Infinity?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is the leading play-to-earn ecosystem in the crypto space and has continued to maintain this title since its release. Its native cryptocurrency, AXS, has seen its price take a hit in the market since the bear market began alongside other digital assets in the space. However, it seems that the decline in the price of AXS is not at its end as more tokens are set to be released into circulation on Monday, 24 October.
NEWSBTC
Another Surge For Uniglo.io Price As Ethereum And Polygon Stay Suppressed
Traditional markets have pain ahead, as do crypto markets. This opens up the opportunity for investors to make fortunes. The bear market will always be the investor’s best friend. And even in these conditions, certain crypto assets continue to perform exceptionally. Uniglo (GLO) has seen another surge in its valuation, whilst larger crypto projects Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) remain suppressed.
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Gains Over 14% In Value During The Turbulent Week For Other Cryptos
Toncoin is outperforming major coins despite a turbulent week for the crypto market. The coin experienced a surge of over 14% within the week, leaving traders with huge profits. Toncoin is currently trading at $1.44 per coin, a 4.68% gain in the last 24 hours. Toncoin’s gains also extend to...
Comments / 0