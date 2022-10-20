ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Report: Jets Acquiring RB James Robinson From Jaguars

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for draft pick compensation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. New York will send a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick, per Rapoport. New York recently lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season with a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 44-23 Win Over the 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs spotted the San Francisco 49ers 10 points on Sunday but in the end, it didn't even matter. Despite a slow start that featured a bad Patrick Mahomes interception, Kansas City's offense caught fire and ended up getting going in plenty of time to pull away from San Francisco. Combined with a few timely defensive plays and a 49ers offense that lacked the ability to complete a comeback, the Chiefs escaped with a 44-23 victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over

Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy