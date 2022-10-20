ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Markets Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
GEORGIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why

Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for

The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
NEWSBTC

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Puts Bitcoin At $1 Million In 8 Years, Here’s Why

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. The CEO had taken the bold step and become one of the first managers of a public fund to actually support the digital asset openly. ARK Invest had gone on to make some investments related to the cryptocurrency such as buying shares of Coinbase, the first crypto exchange to go public, and holding significant shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Now, the CEO has once more reiterated her belief in the long-term potential of the digital asset.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Bearish Pressure Can Drag ETH Back Down To $1,000 – Here’s Why

Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022. But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin

Ethereum gained pace and broke the $1,320 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might surge above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,330 levels. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?

Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy