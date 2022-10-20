ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. The CEO had taken the bold step and become one of the first managers of a public fund to actually support the digital asset openly. ARK Invest had gone on to make some investments related to the cryptocurrency such as buying shares of Coinbase, the first crypto exchange to go public, and holding significant shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Now, the CEO has once more reiterated her belief in the long-term potential of the digital asset.

