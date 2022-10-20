Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance and the richest man in crypto, who worked at a gas station before making his $30 billion fortune
Changpeng Zhao worked at McDonald's in his teens, and isn't known to indulge in cars, luxury watches, or many of the usual billionaire trappings.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Imminent Rally for BTC and Ethereum, Issues Alert to XRP Holders
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s collapse earlier this year says rallies are in sight for both BTC and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 559,600 Twitter followers that “it’s time” for Bitcoin to make a move as he believes crypto bears are providing the fuel for a rally.
NEWSBTC
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Puts Bitcoin At $1 Million In 8 Years, Here’s Why
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. The CEO had taken the bold step and become one of the first managers of a public fund to actually support the digital asset openly. ARK Invest had gone on to make some investments related to the cryptocurrency such as buying shares of Coinbase, the first crypto exchange to go public, and holding significant shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Now, the CEO has once more reiterated her belief in the long-term potential of the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Registers Over $1 Million In Whale Transactions For 2022 – Good News For LTC?
Litecoin, for most part of the current year, has been silent and is only mentioned when its price goes down relative to the overall sentiment of the whole crypto market. Litecoin manages to increase its value by 1.3% over the last week. LTC is seen trading at $54.89 over the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bearish Pressure Can Drag ETH Back Down To $1,000 – Here’s Why
Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022. But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin
Ethereum gained pace and broke the $1,320 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might surge above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,330 levels. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?
Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
