Michigan State

1077 WRKR

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?

Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

You know what they say about opinions - everyone has got one. Not everyone is going to like the same things when it comes to food, music, styles, and in this particular case, Halloween candy. If you think something chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan, think again.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

