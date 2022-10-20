Read full article on original website
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula. On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township. According to...
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Is Prop 3 too confusing? Here’s what the Michigan abortion rights proposal would do if it passes
Voters will decide the future of abortion rights in Michigan during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide. That meant the decision to regulate or ban abortions went to the states.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
Take a Look at These 6 Enchanting Airbnb Treehouse Stays in Ohio
Have you ever dreamed about re-living your childhood days when you only had to worry about how long you could hang out in your treehouse before Mom made you come home? Or, maybe you feel like you missed out because you never had a treehouse to begin with. Well, if...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Masks advised in 0 Michigan counties this week, per CDC
For the second week in a row, Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). Up...
Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
You know what they say about opinions - everyone has got one. Not everyone is going to like the same things when it comes to food, music, styles, and in this particular case, Halloween candy. If you think something chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan, think again.
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
