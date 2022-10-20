ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car

If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Danbury Fair Will Host A ‘Cans For Candy’ Halloween Event

Things are much different now than when we were kids and probably for the better. As a kid, I was left to my own devices after I got my costume on my mom and dad opened the door and said "see ya later." At some point, people decided it was time to make more "safe" activities for the kids, rather than letting them "free range" around neighborhoods they didn't know.
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit

I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fiancés House On Fire

After a lengthy investigation, one man has been indicted as police say he intentionally set a house on fire. Back in June, we shared the story about a suspicious house fire in Saugerties that was under investigation by local authorities. The two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home located at 160 Route 32A in Saugerties, New York, and at the time of the fire, we spoke with the homeowner Jolene Hinchey, who at the time had reason to believe the fire was intentionally set.
SAUGERTIES, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration

In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Local Legend: The Pondshiner’s of Columbia County

Looking for spooky Hudson Valley history? Boy do we have a local legend for you!. For years, we've heard stories of haunting across the Mid-Hudson Region from Sleepy Hollow to Bannerman Castle and The Beekman Inn. But have you ever heard of The Pondshiners?. Talented Basket Weavers is Taghkanic. According...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford

I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
NEW MILFORD, CT
