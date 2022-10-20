ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Apologizes for Restaurant Ban Controversy in ‘Late Late Show’ Monologue: ‘I Made a Rude Comment and It Was Wrong’

James Corden took some time at the start of Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” to acknowledge a recent controversy involving his now-reversed ban from New York restaurant Balthazar, offering an apology for “the rude comment” he directed toward to the business’s waitstaff. Corden said he made the comment “in the heat of the moment” after his table was accidentally served a dish his wife would’ve had an allergic reaction to.
Taylor Swift Talks Record-Breaking ‘Midnights,‘ Teases Potential Tour on ’Fallon’

Taylor Swift sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the The Tonight Show to talk about everything from her honorary degree from NYU to her new music video, “Bejeweled.” The interview came just three days after the anticipated release of her new album Midnights, which broke Spotify records by becoming the most-streamed project in a single day in the service’s history.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets U.K., Ireland Streaming Date on Paramount+

Some seven months after “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters in the U.K. and Ireland it’s finally heading to Paramount+. It will be available to the streaming platform’s U.K. and Ireland subscribers from Dec. 22, no doubt providing an early Christmas present for Tom Cruise fans. More...

