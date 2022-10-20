Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
SFGate
In Danny Masterson Trial, a Scientologist Called by Prosecutors Helps the Defense
But once on the stand, the witness, Shaun Fabos, offered a detail that was helpful to the defense. Fabos testified that he never saw bruises on the woman during a family trip to Florida. The woman had testified that she was visibly bruised on her hip and wrist area after the alleged rape in April 2003.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
7 Shows to Binge on Netflix Now That ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Is Over
Looking for a show that's similar to 'Chesapeake Shores'? Check out these shows on Netflix, including 'From Scratch' and 'Sweet Magnolias.'
SFGate
James Corden Apologizes for Restaurant Ban Controversy in ‘Late Late Show’ Monologue: ‘I Made a Rude Comment and It Was Wrong’
James Corden took some time at the start of Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” to acknowledge a recent controversy involving his now-reversed ban from New York restaurant Balthazar, offering an apology for “the rude comment” he directed toward to the business’s waitstaff. Corden said he made the comment “in the heat of the moment” after his table was accidentally served a dish his wife would’ve had an allergic reaction to.
SFGate
Taylor Swift Talks Record-Breaking ‘Midnights,‘ Teases Potential Tour on ’Fallon’
Taylor Swift sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the The Tonight Show to talk about everything from her honorary degree from NYU to her new music video, “Bejeweled.” The interview came just three days after the anticipated release of her new album Midnights, which broke Spotify records by becoming the most-streamed project in a single day in the service’s history.
SFGate
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights’ Video Reveals by Making Herself the Ultimate Prize in ‘Bejeweled’
The second Midnights visual has arrived — cue the shimmer. Taylor Swift is keeping the party going for her 10th studio album release with the music video for “Bejeweled,” a glimmering synth-pop tune about gassing yourself up. In the video, Swift plays an unfortunate Cinderella bullied by...
SFGate
Horror Film ‘Smother’ Among PTI’s Diverse AFM Slate With Five Market Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)
Picture Tree Intl. has picked up the global sales rights to Austrian horror movie “Smother” by up-and-coming director Achmed Abdel-Salam. The Glitter and Doom production is tentatively set for a local theatrical release in early 2023. After the sudden death of her estranged father, Michi, a young mother...
SFGate
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets U.K., Ireland Streaming Date on Paramount+
Some seven months after “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters in the U.K. and Ireland it’s finally heading to Paramount+. It will be available to the streaming platform’s U.K. and Ireland subscribers from Dec. 22, no doubt providing an early Christmas present for Tom Cruise fans. More...
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
Comments / 0