One sent to hospital after jumping from third-floor window during Williamsport fire
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A fire in Williamsport Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital after fire officials say they jumped from a third-story window to escape the flames. According to the Williamsport Fire Department, crews from multiple departments responded to a fire in the 2200 block...
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Man arrested for attempted burglary of bistro, burglary of apartment in Honesdale
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced the arrest of a man from Forest City for his alleged involvement in an attempted burglary at a restaurant and the burglary of an apartment in Honesdale. According to the Honesdale Borough Police Department, 36-year-old Tyler Austin is...
Police investigate assault in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
Lockdown, evacuation at Old Forge School District due to threat
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District Monday afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters were stationed both inside and outside the building to determine if the threat was...
Nearly $4,000 in iPhones stolen from Carbon Co. home Friday
Penn Forest Township (Carbon County) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who stole packages containing thousands of dollars in Apple iPhones from outside a Penn Forest Township home Friday afternoon. According to Troopers from PSP's Fern Ridge Unit, the stolen items include two purple Apple iPhone 14...
Scranton community speaks out about proposed school closures
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Dozens of concerned parents, teachers, and community members gathered this evening at West Scranton Intermediate School to voice their concerns about the proposed school closure plan. The plan that was announced last week is part of the recovery program the district began three years ago and would close three elementary schools in the district.
The Hazle Township Community Park hosts Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend
HAZLETON,LUZERNE COUNTY. (WOLF) — The Hazle Township Community Park will be holding their Annual Hazle Township Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend. The event combines family fun while interacting with various vendors in the community, that promotes a wide range of diversity. The festival also offers free...
Howl-O-Ween returns to McDade Park
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Pawsitively for the Animals held their annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade in Scranton today. McDade Park was filled with dogs in and out of costumes. There were contests with prizes held for pets and their owners. There were also raffles, food, and K9 demonstrations. Lisa Young,...
Stand-off in Jim Thorpe Sunday night lasts through early Monday morning, ends peacefully
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A police stand-off in Jim Thorpe Sunday night ended peacefully around 1 AM Monday morning. Officials say it began around 6 PM when a woman barricaded herself in a home and refused to leave. Police were able to bring the stand-off to a...
Williamsport Police seeking public's help to help solve homicide in September
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Williamsport Police are seeking the public's help to find the suspect responsible for shooting and killing Heather Cosick, 41, woman inside her West Fourth Street home back on Wednesday, September 28th. We're told officers were called to the home for reports of loud popping noises and screaming.
Union Co. man facing rape and other charges
White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
Republican Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano visits NEPA as election draws near
Pecksville, Lackawanna County — State Senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano was holding his 'Restore Freedom Tour' in Monroe, Luzerne and Lackawanna counties today. Mastriano is asking Pennsylvanians to volunteer for his campaign in the hopes that he can beat his Democratic challenger Attorney General Josh Shapiro next...
Syracuse Mets Second Baseman Travis Blankenhorn attends Schuylkill County Special Olympics
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN,SCHUYLKILL COUNTY.(WOLF) — It was the inaugural hometown hero game for The Special Olympics PA Schuylkill County. Pottsville native and Syracuse Mets Second Baseman Travis Blankenhorn along with Troopers from the Pennsylvania Police attended The Special Olympics Flag Football Game. The group has recently had several notable figures...
