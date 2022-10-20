Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
WTHI
Thousands have already voted in Vigo County - here's a look at the numbers
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 4,000 people have already cast their votes in the Vigo County general election. It's been 12 days since the start of early voting in Vigo County. The "Every Vote Vigo County" website keeps an updated total of votes in the election. The data shows...
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but Knox […]
wibqam.com
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41.
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
Inside Indiana Business
Covered Bridge Festival brings economic boon to Parke County
It’s the largest festival in Indiana… the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. We have more on the bottom-line impact the festival has on western Indiana.
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
WTHI
Vermillion Co. receives grant for park improvements
VERMILLION Co., Ind. (WTHI)- Two Vermillion County Parks will receive some new improvements. The county parks department will be installing a new playground at Dana Park. An exercise trail and stations will also be placed at Perrysville Park. This is all made possible through a $20,000 grant from the Duke...
WTHI
Linton nursing home wants to know what you think of its rebranding efforts
LINTON. Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley nursing home is looking for your input. Glenburn Home in Linton is surveying the community. The home hopes to get feedback about its rebranding process. You can give your opinions on the home's logo and brand recognition. Check out this link to let...
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
MyWabashValley.com
I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.
UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and […]
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Multiple injuries in accident on 3rd and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed there were multiple injuries in a crash Monday evening on US-41 near College Ave. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles. This story will continue to be updated as we learn more information.
Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
WTHI
Two people were found dead after a Paris apartment fire earlier this month; here's an update from investigators
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Paris, Illinois fire where crews found two people inside dead. The blaze happened on October 1 at an apartment on 501 South Central Street. While fighting the fire, crews found the body of 52-year-old Tammi S. Keefer in her apartment....
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nicholas Neidige, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andy Bickley, 43, of Elnora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated — > or =.15% and Driving While Intoxicated – Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
