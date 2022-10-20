Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Centre Daily
Lakers: “Legacy” Dives Into Magic Johnson’s Abrupt Retirement From His Front Office Role
The excellent 10-episode Hulu documentary "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers" recently issued its last installment, recounting the first two seasons of the Lakers' current LeBron James-Anthony Davis era. View the original article to see embedded media. A big portion of that era involves Magic Johnson, the team's...
Ben Simmons rages at ‘bull----' call, fouls out for second time in three games
Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons fumed after fouling out for the second time in three games, saying that his sixth foul was a "bull---- call."
Centre Daily
Mavs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY: Will ‘Luka Magic’ Possess New Orleans Again?
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) bounced back from their season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns (2-1) with a 41-point blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) on Saturday night. Luka Doncic looks like he's already in midseason form, Christian Wood is thriving in his sixth-man role, and the Mavs' defense from last season appears to still be very much intact.
Centre Daily
Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off Mini Series at Home Against Clippers
It’s the first of two matchups between the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers this week at Paycom Center. In today’s contest, both teams will be without key players. As such, this will be a game dictated by quite a few complimentary pieces from both squads. The Thunder have been overpowered in their three games to this point due to lack of size, but likely will have less trouble on that front against the Clippers.
Centre Daily
76ers Veteran Confident Everything Will Pan Out After Slow Start
Every team needs a seasoned veteran around when times get tough. Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final playoff game last season, All-Star center Joel Embiid mentioned they lacked a veteran with physical and mental toughness, citing PJ Tucker as the prototype for what they need. Months later, Tucker opted out...
Centre Daily
76ers win for first time this season, top Pacers
James Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, 120-106 over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Sixers started 0-3, dropping the first two games to Eastern Conference contenders Boston and Milwaukee....
Centre Daily
Brooklyn visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo’s 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-105 victory against the Houston Rockets. Milwaukee went 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at...
Centre Daily
Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams ejected as frustrated Celtics suffer first loss of season
Despite an impressive, unbeaten opening week to the season, Jayson Tatum was far from satisfied. His first career NBA Finals appearance taught him what championship standards look like, and he knew the Celtics had a lot of work to do to reach those heights. Monday night proved it. On a...
Centre Daily
Spurs play the Timberwolves, seek 4th straight victory
San Antonio Spurs (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Spurs take on Minnesota. Minnesota went 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play last season. The...
Centre Daily
Toronto plays conference rival Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Philadelphia meet on Wednesday. Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Raptors gave up 111.5 points per game while...
Centre Daily
New York and Charlotte square off in conference matchup
Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Charlotte square off. New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while...
Centre Daily
Bruins take on the Stars following overtime win
Dallas Stars (4-1-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (5-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -152, Stars +128; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Dallas Stars after the Bruins took down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime. Boston went 51-26-5...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: MLB Beat Writer Identifies the Best Development for LA in 2022
The 2022 Dodgers regular season was filled with nearly constant happiness. Sure, there was bad news along the way, including season-ending injuries to pitchers Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson and lengthy struggles by Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. But through it all, Los Angeles won 111 games and dominated the...
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Centre Daily
Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields
All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
Centre Daily
Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds in 16-9 Loss to Jets
It's the same story, just a different week, as the Denver Broncos again fielded arguably the best defense in the NFL, with an offense that might be the worst in the league. Despite having a backup quarterback, the Broncos looked almost identical to the previous six games offensively, and the coaching decisions were, again, highly questionable as the New York Jets emerged victorious on Sunday, 16-9.
