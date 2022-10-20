ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Dothan will address rural dental crisis

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50 mile radius, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Dentistry. Construction will soon begin on a UAB Dental Clinic to address the state’s dental crisis. This...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Troy Chancellor named finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University, has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award. This award is presented by the Football Writers Association of American. It honors an individual or group that has a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass teams play in softball tournament for brothers fighting cancer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teams from across the wiregrass played in a softball tournament october 22 for a good cause. PJ and Dylan are brothers who have lymphoma cancer. Friends of their family organized a softball tournament to help raise funds. Teams from Enterprise, Geneva, Dothan, and even Pensacola played...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: True or False - Part 2

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan debunk more common misconceptions. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game. Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 9 Player of the Week:. Terry Davis - Opp: Davis rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in Opp’s 38-14 win over Straughn. Davis’ touchdowns were 72, 94, 6, and 10 yards. Harrison Hicks...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
HARTFORD, AL

