Nashville, TN

WSMV

1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The shooting left on person with critical injuries. As of this writing, officials do not have a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teenagers recovering from deadly crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed their friend on October 13 in Madison. Police have charged Deadre Conway with causing the deadly incident, after he was involved in a shooting and then seen on surveillance video speeding down Gallatin Pike South. That is when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 with 5 teenagers inside.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro police identify man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police. Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

At least 2 injured in crash involving ambulance in Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been flown to area hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 43. The Columbia Police Department said the northbound lanes of Highway 43 are closed after the crash near Oakland Parkway. Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.
COLUMBIA, TN
whvoradio.com

Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter

Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
