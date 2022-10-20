Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
2 teens charged after robbing women near pedestrian bridge
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
WSMV
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The shooting left on person with critical injuries. As of this writing, officials do not have a...
fox17.com
Nashville police search for man who punched customer, opened fire at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a man who punched a customer in the face and opened fire at a gas station last week. MNPD reports the man (pictured above) was involved in a physical altercation with a customer inside the Citgo gas station...
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
WSMV
Teenagers recovering from deadly crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed their friend on October 13 in Madison. Police have charged Deadre Conway with causing the deadly incident, after he was involved in a shooting and then seen on surveillance video speeding down Gallatin Pike South. That is when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 with 5 teenagers inside.
Murfreesboro Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol Help Solve Kidnapping, Robbery, Extortion Case
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 25, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers solved a kidnapping, robbery, and extortion case where a man was held hostage and tortured by two men after meeting a female for sex at a local hotel on Friday, Oct. 21.
wnky.com
WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
WSMV
Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
‘We really need help’: Mother pleading for son’s murderer to come forward
“I just want somebody to come forward because my son did not deserve the way that he was killed,” Kinzer said.
WSMV
Metro police identify man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police. Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.
Murder victim's mother reacts to fugitive arrest
After nearly a year on-the-run, a man wanted for shooting and killing a Nashville man on Christmas Day, is arrested.
WSMV
At least 2 injured in crash involving ambulance in Columbia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been flown to area hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 43. The Columbia Police Department said the northbound lanes of Highway 43 are closed after the crash near Oakland Parkway. Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.
Police investigating deadly shooting near South Nashville nightclub
Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting near a nightclub in South Nashville this morning.
‘The shots killed him’: Nashville woman still looking for justice after another man found dead in the street
Memories of her own son's death have sparked emotions, after another man was found dead this week, under similar circumstances.
Lebanon police searching for missing woman
Lebanon police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.
clarksvillenow.com
2 shot outside hookah bar, nearby business owner calls for solutions to rising violence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a hookah bar over the weekend, and one neighboring business owner says enough is enough. The Clarksville Police Department has confirmed that two people were shot in the incident. The shooting was at Hookah 21, and...
whvoradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
Man found dead along Fairwin Avenue, Metro police say
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0