Leslie Jordan, the comedic actor from Will & Grace,Murphy Brown and Call Me Kat, has died at age 67. His spokesperson confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the rep says in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO