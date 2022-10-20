Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him. The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after...
Kim Kardashian condemns Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, stands with Jewish community
Kim Kardashian has added her voice to the growing list of those condemning her ex-husband Kanye West for his recent antisemitic remarks. "The Kardashians" reality star and Skims founder, who was declared legally single in March amid her protracted divorce proceedings with West, said Monday that she stands with the Jewish community amid the rapper's latest verbal assault against it.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' actor, dies in car crash at age 67
Leslie Jordan, the comedic actor from Will & Grace,Murphy Brown and Call Me Kat, has died at age 67. His spokesperson confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the rep says in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
