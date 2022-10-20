Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert: Dry weather to start the week but tracking rain for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday is another stellar day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures will head into the mid-60s at lunchtime and will head toward 70 for a high later in the day. Outdoor plans are good to go for sure, whether it’s outdoor lunch or a Monday evening...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Winter Has Arrived Out West
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lately there has been a real significant contrast in the weather across the country. We know it has been beautiful weather conditions in Rochester, but out west today it has been a winter wonderland. Places like Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah have measured 1 to 2 feet of snow, mainly in the higher elevations. And as a result, the skiers are really excited about this early start to the winter season. So what is going on to produce this pattern?
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Feeling like spring for late October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s a cool start to the day this morning as temperatures are starting in the 40s. It is light jacket weather early today, but milder weather is once again in the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s again this afternoon, making for another fantastic day ahead.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A wonderful late October weekend on the way!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A much warmer start this morning than the past few mornings as temperatures are starting near 50 degrees!. The mild start will give way to a mild afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 70s later today! This will also be greeted with plenty of sunshine as we will remain primarily cloud free through today. So, no weather worries today for any outdoor plans scheduled for today.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Sparkling weather for Rochester this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A big, sprawling area of high pressure extends from the Canadian Maritimes, across the Great Lakes and into the Tennessee Valley. This weather feature continues to keep dry and unseasonably warm weather anchored right over Western New York. However, over the next 24 hours a storm will slowly ride up the east coast, but that should have little impact on Rochester. Today was the first day of pleasant weather with potentially another four days of beautiful conditions coming our way.
WHEC TV-10
Renaming of Frontier Field announcement on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be making a major announcement about renaming Frontier Field to Innovative Field on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Frontier Field. Innovative Data Processing Solutions LLC is a nationally recognized company headquartered in Henrietta that provides managed cloud services, cloud consulting,...
WHEC TV-10
Fleet Feet plans Halloween 5K after inventory loss in warehouse fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The race must go on. That’s the mindset for Fleet Feet after a warehouse fire destroyed all its inventory. The Rochester-based running company will still host “Pumpkins in the Park” next weekend, but this year might look a little different. “You know we’re...
WHEC TV-10
Foodlink’s first Fall Festival held at its community farm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Foodlink hosted its inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday at its community farm on Lexington Avenue. The event included free pumpkins, cider, donuts, games, and more. The Curbside Market was on site with coupons, and Foodlink’s Community Health team also lead cooking demonstrations for guests. The...
WHEC TV-10
Al Sigl holds walk to support people with special needs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Al Sigl Community of Agencies held its 33rd annual community walkabout on Sunday. Teams of walkers and rollers came together to raise funds for Al Sigl’s mission of supporting kids and adults with disabilities and special needs. The Halloween-themed fun also included a costume contest....
WHEC TV-10
Lion, Scooby-Doo, and Bills tailgater compete at costume contest for pets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – CountryMax hosted its live Halloween pet costume contest again at the Henrietta CountryMax store. Our own Stacey Pensgen was there as one of the judges. Pets and their owners competed for $100 CountryMax Gift Cards in the following categories:. Multiple Pets. Pop Culture. Pet and Owner...
WHEC TV-10
Small businesses excited to expand, partnering with Franchise Roc
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Small businesses are looking to expand after the launch of a new city program called “Franchise Roc.” The program would give people tools they need to start a business or manage one. Monique Chatman, owner of The Groom Room Men’s Spa on Tremont Street...
WHEC TV-10
Local veterans return home after Honor Flight to D.C.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some local veterans are back home after the trip of a lifetime. Honor Flight Rochester’s mission 75 landed on Sunday afternoon at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The veterans spent the weekend in D.C. visiting and reflecting on the war memorials built in...
WHEC TV-10
Section V Football Sectionals schedule & results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2022 Section V Football Sectionals underway! Check back for game scores and an updated schedule every day. Friday, October 28 (Quarterfinals) 1. University Prep vs. 8. Fairport – 7:00 p.m. 2. Victor vs. 7. Aquinas – 7:00 p.m. 3. McQuaid vs. 6....
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating stabbing of man in the area of Schwartz and Shelter Streets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Rochester Police Officers were called to a rooming house in the area of Schwartz and Shelter Streets for a report of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old male city resident, who was stabbed in the upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
WHEC TV-10
RPD Officers find body in empty lot on Lyell Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police officers found an unattended body at an empty lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street on Monday at around 5 a.m. RPD said the death was “suspicious”. RPD investigators are working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the dead person and to determine a cause of death.
WHEC TV-10
Local veteran celebrates two milestones
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Saturday was a very special occasion for a local World War II veteran. James Cassidy celebrated his 97th birthday and his 75th wedding anniversary with his wife! Cassidy is a retired Monroe County Sheriff deputy and a former volunteer firefighter in Chili. James, we hope you had a...
WHEC TV-10
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
WHEC TV-10
Day of Dignity provides help to local people in need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Islamic Relief USA held its annual Day of Dignity campaign in major cities across the country, including one in Rochester with partner, Barakah Muslim Charities Inc. In Rochester, the event took place on Saturday at 584 Jefferson Avenue. The Day of Dignity campaign consists of a...
WHEC TV-10
Strong Museum hosts ‘play’ful fundraising gala for outreach and education services
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester was host to the city’s most playful fundraising gala Friday night at the best place to play in town: the Strong Museum!. The grown-ups got to play at the Play Ball. And News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd helped emcee the event! Matt Baker from America’s Got Talent performed.
WHEC TV-10
Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
